Garmin camera platform selected by popular Chinese auto company Geely Auto Group

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced that Geely Auto Group, one of the fastest growing automakers in the world, has selected Garmin to provide its camera technology and driving recorder systems for multiple Geely vehicle models beginning in the year 2020.

“We are proud to be selected by Geely for their next generation integrated camera solution, and we look forward to providing them the best integrated camera platform solution on the market,” said Matt Munn, Garmin automotive OEM managing director. “This award solidifies the trust Geely places in Garmin to meet the needs of their fast-expanding customer base with quality OEM solutions.”

Garmin will support Geely’s exceptional quality standards by utilizing its state-of-the-art production facility in China to manufacture the automotive grade camera and recording systems. Once the integrated platform is in place, Geely drivers will be able to use the camera as a personal eyewitness on the road as the recording system detects and stores potential incidents throughout the course of a drive.

