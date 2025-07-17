GAC partners with Abdul Latif Jameel to enter the UK market and jointly advance new-energy vehicle development

On July 15, 2025, GAC held a signing ceremony in London, UK, announcing the signing of a joint venture agreement with Jameel Motors

On July 15, 2025, GAC held a signing ceremony in London, UK, announcing the signing of a joint venture agreement with Jameel Motors. This marks GAC’s official entry into the UK market, further enhancing its strategic layout in Europe. Jameel Motors will serve as GAC’s partner to distribute GAC’s new energy vehicles in the UK. According to the plan, GAC’s two global strategic models, the AION V and AION UT, will be the first to enter the UK market and are set to officially launch and begin deliveries in the first quarter of 2026.

Chief Executive Officer – Jameel Motors, Jasmmine Wong, Chief Executive Officer of ALJ (China), Chen Ping, President of GAC INTERNATIONAL, Wei Haigang, General Manager Assistant and Executive Vice President of European Regional Center, Zhang Lei, and Vice President of the Europe Regional Center, Jiang Han, attended the signing ceremony and jointly witnessed this significant milestone.

GAC Officially establishes presence in the UK opening a new chapter in European expansion

In April this year, GAC signed an agency agreement with Jameel Motors to introduce its new energy products to the Polish market. The joint venture agreement signed with Jameel Motors for the UK market marks the next step in deepening their collaboration after the Polish market and further strengthens GAC’s strategic footprint in Europe.

Demand for electric vehicles is rapidly increasing across European countries, with the UK market being particularly prominent. According to data from the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) in May this year, registrations of pure electric vehicles (BEVs) in the UK increased by 25.8% year-on-year, accounting for 21.8% of total new car sales. This trend highlights the rapid growth of electric vehicle demand in the UK, providing a significant market opportunity for the collaboration between GAC and Jameel Motors.

Promoting sustainable mobility and supporting the UK’s green transition

At the signing ceremony, Jasmmine stated:Introducing GAC’s new energy vehicles into the UK market is an important step for Jameel Motors in promoting global sustainable mobility. This partnership reflects Jameel Motors’ commitment to providing technology-driven, high-quality solutions to the market, while also helping the UK transition to a cleaner energy future.

This collaboration also marks a significant step in GAC’s expansion into the European market. In his speech, Wei Haigang mentioned: Through strategic cooperation with Jameel Motors, GAC will bring new energy models to the UK market and drive the UK’s transition to cleaner and more sustainable mobility. GAC has always been committed to providing high-quality vehicles that meet global consumer demand for innovation and sustainable technologies, while also consolidating GAC’s leadership position in the global market.

Accelerating European market plans implementing the “ONE GAC 2.0” strategy

GAC’s strategic layout in the European market is steadily advancing, and the strategic cooperation with Jameel Motors in the UK market further strengthens GAC’s market position in Europe. This partnership marks another key step in GAC’s expansion in the European market and further promotes the implementation of its “ONE GAC 2.0” strategy.

GAC has always adhered to the principle of “In Europe, for Europe, integrating into Europe, serving Europe, and contributing to Europe,” aiming to build a full industrial chain ecosystem and promote sustainable development in the European market. Through in-depth cooperation with Jameel Motors, GAC will not only bring advanced electric mobility products to the UK market but will also further promote green mobility and technological innovation, meeting the needs of European consumers for high-quality, environmentally friendly, and sustainable transportation solutions.

