GAC Mitsubishi Motors to start production of all new EV in China

GAC Mitsubishi Motors has started production of the all-new Eupheme EV Electric Vehicle SUV in China.

GAC Mitsubishi Motors (GMMC) is a joint venture between the Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) and the Mitsubishi Corporation. The Eupheme EV was designed by GAC and is produced by GMMC in Changsha, Hunan.

The new model supports both Mitsubishi Motors and GAC’s strategic growth goals, boosting the development of an advanced automotive industry and will help rapid adoption of “New Energy Vehicle” (NEV)*1 technologies in the world’s largest vehicle market.

Twelve key cities will serve as the initial release areas for the Eupheme EV in China, including Beijing, Changsha, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou and Tianjin, with additional locations being introduced across the country in the near future.

Eupheme EV has a cruise distance of 410 km (the fuel consumption measurement in China), and combines the power and torque of an electric vehicle with the comfort and interior space of an SUV, the vehicle will be priced from 135,800 RMB*2 (approximately £15,000) as an advanced and environmentally friendly SUV for Chinese customers.

Commenting on the company’s ambitions in China, Mitsubishi Motors Chief Executive Officer Osamu Masuko stated “The launch of Eupheme EV follows the Eupheme Plug-in Hybrid Electric (PHEV) SUV to market and it is an important milestone for GMMC. It demonstrates the critical role that EV technology will play in meeting Chinese consumers’ needs and contributes to the automotive industry in China. China is one of our most important markets and we look forward to greatly expanding our position in the country during our DRIVE FOR GROWTH plan.”

As a strategic partnership, sales and production platform in China, GMMC will play a key role in supporting Mitsubishi Motors three-year DRIVE FOR GROWTH strategic plan. By 2019, Mitsubishi Motors aims to have further strengthened its operations across China by more than doubling the sales units as well as its dealer network, compared with 2016 levels. The company will also focus on expanding its vehicle lineup of four-wheel drive and PHEV SUVs in the country.

*1 : New Energy Vehicles in China are defined as full electric, plug-in hybrid or fuel cell vehicles

*2 : It can be purchased from after receiving the subsidy of NEVs

SOURCE: Mitsubishi