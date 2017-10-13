GAC Mitsubishi Motors Corporation celebrates five-year anniversary

The Chinese business will double its sales outlets to 400

Growth in China will be a driving force for the global expansion of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC), the company’s chief executive Osamu Masuko said yesterday.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the fifth anniversary of the formation of GAC Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (GMMC), Mr. Masuko said plans for China will be a central part of the company’s forthcoming strategy plan, due to be announced on October 18.

Over the three years of the plan from 2017, GAC Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (GMMC) plans to broaden its offering of sports utility vehicles in China, double the number of sales outlets to 400 and begin local engine production.

Mitsubishi Motors expects the growth of its China business to continue strongly into the 2020s. Within the next several years, it expects Chinese sales to reach 300,000 annually.

The ceremony was held yesterday at GAC Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (GMMC) head office, with employees, suppliers and Mitsubishi Motors’ Chief Executive, Osamu Masuko, in attendance.

Osamu Masuko, Mitsubishi Motors’ Chief Executive, said:

“In our new mid-term plan, which we are announcing in Tokyo on October 18, we will highlight the Chinese market as a driving force behind our wider growth strategy.

We have already seen successes at GMMC over the last five years with the sales of the Outlander steadily increasing.

We plan to make further investment in China, expanding its sales network and strengthening its current product line-up, showcasing ourselves as a carmaker that excels in the SUV market.”

