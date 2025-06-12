GAC debuts GOVY AirCab in Hong Kong, marking new global expansion chapter

On June 12, the 2025 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong) officially opened. GAC participated under the theme "Where Craft Meets Technology", showcasing 8 flagship models across its three major product lines: GAC, AION, and HYPTEC

On June 12, the 2025 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong) officially opened. GAC participated under the theme “Where Craft Meets Technology”, showcasing 8 flagship models across its three major product lines: GAC, AION, and HYPTEC. Simultaneously, GAC unveiled its “Hong Kong ACTION”, the localized implementation of “One GAC 2.0” global strategy in Hong Kong, and announced the global debut of its first mass-produced flying car, along with the Hong Kong debut of its global premium compact model, the AION UT. At the press conference, GAC provided an in-depth explanation of the core of its globalization strategy—pursuing a high-quality path to international expansion with distinctive GAC characteristics, driven by premium quality, advanced technology, excellent service, and a comprehensive industry chain ecosystem.

At the event, several government officials, Feng Xingya, Chairman and President of GAC Group; Wei Haigang, President of GAC INTERNATIONAL; Wang Shunsheng, Vice President of GAC INTERNATIONAL; Wang Ke, General Manager of UPower Energy; Li Jianying, General Manager of China Lounge Investments Limited; Su Qingpeng, CEO of GOVY, along with other distinguished guests, jointly witnessed this significant historic moment.

Political leaders and celebrities applaud GAC as it steals the spotlight at the Expo

At this year’s expo, GAC showcased eight vehicle models, four of which have already been launched in Hong Kong. These include three popular pure electric models—the trendy SUV AION Y PLUS, the smart and rugged SUV AION V, and the premium electric SUV HYPTEC HT—as well as a plug-in hybrid “Celebrity MPV”, the spacious and luxurious seven-seater E9 PHEV.

On the day of the event, Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, visited the GAC booth in person to explore and experience the showcased products. He expressed high praise for the AION UT as well as the flying car, GOVY AirCab.

On the same day, Antony Leung Kam-chung, former Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, visited the GAC booth, personally experienced the GOVY AirCab flying car, and spoke highly of the product.

As China’s automotive industry goes global, GAC remains committed to high-quality global expansion

In recent years, the automotive industry has been undergoing its most significant transformation in a century. China’s auto industry has gained a global edge through the rapid development of intelligent and connected new energy vehicles (NEVs). China not only ranks first in the world in automobile production and sales for consecutive years, but also became the world’s largest automobile exporter in both 2023 and 2024.

As China’s automotive industry enters a new phase of global expansion, GAC remains committed to high value, pursuing a global expansion with distinctive GAC characteristics, and aims to deliver experiences that exceed expectations for global consumers.

Now, GAC has launched manufacturing operations in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. These factories fully implement GAC Production System (GPS3.0), global quality assurance system, intelligent manufacturing processes, and stringent quality control standards, ensuring every vehicle upholds GAC’s globally consistent standard of outstanding quality.

Since 2025, GAC has upgraded and launched its intelligent technology brand, GAC ADiGO 6.0, intelligent driving technology system GAC ADiGO GSD, and GAC X-SOUL Safety Protection System, which was unveiled for the first time. By 2025, we aim to be a leading player in intelligent driving assistance technology in China, and by 2027, to join the global top tier in both technological advancement and R&D capabilities. At the Shanghai Auto Show this April, GAC unveiled the X-SOUL AI panorama, which focuses on four key scenarios—Sky, Robot, Home, and Vehicle—to build a new paradigm for intelligent mobility.

In the future, GAC will continue to introduce its technologically advanced products to countries and regions worldwide, bringing smarter mobility experiences to global consumers. Upholding the brand philosophy of “Service First” and “Customer First”, GAC will promote the global implementation of the GAC Sales Service Way (GSSW). Relying on its digital capabilities, GAC will offer premium service covering all scenarios and the full lifecycle to customers.

GAC is also continuously building a global energy supply network and joining hands with partners to establish a sustainable green mobility ecosystem, promoting the collaborative development of the automotive industry and social ecosystem.

In Hong Kong, for Hong Kong, GAC officially launched the comprehensive “Hong Kong ACTION”

As the premier hub connecting China and the world, Hong Kong serves as a vital showcase and benchmark. GAC positions Hong Kong as the strategic foothold and key pivot of its global expansion. At the event, GAC officially announced the launch of “Hong Kong ACTION”, with comprehensive market deployment in products, channels, services, energy systems, and mobility ecosystems.

Wei Haigang, President of GAC INTERNATIONAL, stated, “GAC will fully leverage the advantages of its industrial system centered around our Panyu headquarters in Guangzhou, and will adhere to the principles of long-term commitment and win-win cooperation, and adopts a full industry chain ecosystem globalization approach, focusing on Hong Kong consumers’ needs, in Hong Kong, for Hong Kong, integrating into Hong Kong, serving Hong Kong, and contributing to Hong Kong. GAC aims to establish as a reliable automotive brand among Hong Kong consumers.”

As one of the few Chinese automakers with mature right-hand drive vehicle development capabilities, GAC is accelerating Hong Kong’s sustainable mobility transition through its dual powertrain strategy of pure electric and hybrid technologies. With a diverse range of premium quality, high-tech and stylish products, GAC offers Hong Kong consumers an eco-friendly mobility experience, supporting Hong Kong in becoming a “model city for green mobility”. Currently, multiple new energy models such as AION V, HYPTEC HT, and E9 PHEV are highly trusted by the market and consumers. Moreover, the global premium compact model AION UT will officially go on sale in the city later this year.

Since entering the Hong Kong market in January 2024, GAC has established one brand center, seven showrooms, and two after-sales service centers. Building on this foundation, the company plans to expand its retail channel network by adding one service center and one showroom in Hong Kong by 2025, to further enhance its channel network.

GAC has also launched the GAC Official APP, choosing Hong Kong as the first region for its release. The app enables car owners to control their vehicles with one click and establishes a direct communication channel between the brand and its customers.

Significantly, with the implementation of the “Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles” policy, GAC will offer “Hong Kong-Mainland Permit” service to meet consumers’ vehicle usage needs across both regions. By 2028, GAC plans to build 300 ultra-fast charging stations in Hong Kong and is advancing cooperation with Ruqi (ONTIME) Mobility to deliver a more convenient mobility ecosystem in Hong Kong.

Global debut of flying car showcases strength of “Tech GAC”

At the event, GAC’s independently developed multirotor flying car—the mass-production GOVY AirCab by GAC GOVY—made its global debut, and announced that the pre-order price will not exceed CNY 1.68 million.

As the world’s first autonomous multirotor flying car, the globally debuting GOVY AirCab features multiple redundant safety designs covering power, energy, flight control, and communication systems. With over 90% of its body made from carbon fiber composite materials, it enables 25-minute quick recharge and intelligent low-altitude obstacle avoidance.

The GOVY AirCab will provide reliable support for low-altitude cultural tourism mobility. Demonstration operations are scheduled to gradually roll out in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area this year. Deliveries will begin by the end of 2026, advancing the development of the low-altitude economic ecosystem guided by the concept of “worry-free travel by ‘one click'”.

At the same time, GAC GOVY’s flagship product, the GOVY AirJet, was also showcased at the booth, attracting widespread attention.

Additionally, GAC’s self-developed third-generation GoMate humanoid robot served as the intelligent reception officer at the booth. Its unique variable wheel mobility system enables seamless switching between four-wheel obstacle-crossing and two-wheel high-efficiency modes. With the integration of AI large models, it supports remote and autonomous control switching, and will be applied in public safety and other fields to support smart city development.

Fifteen years ago, GAC was officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, marking the beginning of an era of rapid and high-quality development. Fifteen years later, GAC sets off again from Hong Kong as a new starting point to explore a new path for GAC’s high-quality global expansion.

In the future, GAC will continue to advance its globalization strategy, pioneering a new chapter of high-quality global expansion for China’s automotive industry.

SOURCE: GAC