FutureLab@Mercedes-Benz Trucks: How Mercedes-Benz Trucks is developing the truck of the future

What parameters influence calculation of the fuel consumption of modern trucks, how should the truck cockpit of the future be designed, what alternative drive technologies and logistical concepts are the main focus – at FutureLab@Mercedes-Benz there was a look behind the scenes of development work at Mercedes-Benz Trucks. Stefan Buchner, Member of the Divisional Board of Daimler Trucks & Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “We invented the truck and will continue to set the pace for its further development. The truck of the future will resolve many unanswered questions. It will be more efficient, safe and effective than ever. It will feature new technologies and systems that support our customers and their drivers in their day-to-day work. And it will above all score highly with its intelligence and inner values. If we think about a new truck today, we mainly think of its inner workings.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.