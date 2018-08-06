Future solutions. For your success. MAHLE Aftermarket presents solutions for the mobility of tomorrow at Automechanika 2018

Reliable solutions for vehicles with internal combustion engines or electric drives

World premieres for the workshop equipment sector

BRAIN BEE acquisition completed

“Workshops throughout the world expect comprehensive expertise from us in terms of solutions and service,” explains Olaf Henning, Head of the Aftermarket business unit at MAHLE. “We offer them training, repair and maintenance information, innovative workshop equipment, and spare parts in original equipment quality. Our presence at Automechanika shows that our products and solutions complement each other perfectly and are geared toward the mobility of tomorrow.”

The MAHLE Group’s technological strategy is to continue optimizing combustion engines while also driving e-mobility forward. This dual approach is also reflected in the MAHLE Aftermarket range: MAHLE Aftermarket’s presence at Automechanika in Frankfurt will center on products for vehicles with combustion engines as well as new control and power electronics products. In the future, MAHLE Aftermarket will focus more strongly on products for steering and power electronics to offer its customers an even broader power spectrum. “At Automechanika, we’ll be revealing our concrete plans for this sector,” said Olaf Henning. “Our visitors have a great deal to look forward to.”

At the stand in Hall 3, visitors can also find out about the perceptible protection the MAHLE CareMetix® cabin air filter provides against outdoor odors. With five different filter layers, CareMetix® protects passengers from a variety of respiratory complaints, especially from nitrogen dioxide pollution.

Efficient vehicle diagnostics from MAHLE

MAHLE Aftermarket will be presenting several world premieres in the area of workshop equipment. One of the highlights is the new diagnostic tool from MAHLE. TechPRO® is an easy-to-use, highly efficient unit for vehicle diagnostics, available for workshops in Europe. At the time of its market launch in the first quarter of 2019, the new unit will already cover almost 90 percent of all passenger cars in Europe. A new generation of A/C service units with impressive ease of maintenance, intuitive operation, and connectivity options will be presented for the first time at Automechanika. The new product range of A/C service, fluid management and diagnostic solutions which has been greatly expanded after the integration of workshop equipment specialist BRAIN BEE will also be making its debut at the MAHLE stand in Hall 9.0, Stand D16/D36.

More hp at the stand: tuning pro JP ready to go with his latest project

Tuning pro and influencer JP will present his latest project at the MAHLE stand in Hall 3.0: a BMW E30 M3 with a power output of 800–900 hp. The completely rebuilt vehicle contains numerous MAHLE products, including pistons, cabin air filter, and plain bearing set. Visitors will have the chance to experience JP and his BMW live on September 12 and 13, 2018.

About MAHLE

MAHLE is a leading international development partner and supplier to the automotive industry as well as a pioneer for the mobility of the future. The group’s product portfolio addresses all the crucial issues relating to the powertrain and air conditioning technology—both for drives with combustion engines and for e-mobility. In 2017, the group generated sales of approximately EUR 12.8 billion with about 78,000 employees and is represented in more than 30 countries with 170 production locations.

About MAHLE Aftermarket

MAHLE Aftermarket, the business unit specializing in spare parts, uses the expertise from the series production of original equipment in its automotive aftermarket product range, and supplies trade, repair shop, and engine repair partners. The portfolio also includes products developed by MAHLE Service Solutions for workshop equipment, as well as comprehensive services and customized training programs. The full extent of this expertise is found in the MAHLE ORIGINAL, BRAIN BEE, BEHR, CLEVITE, IZUMI, KNECHT FILTER, AND METAL LEVE brands.

MAHLE Aftermarket is represented at 25 locations and other sales offices worldwide, with around 1,600 employees. In 2017, the business unit achieved a global sales volume of over EUR 950 million.

