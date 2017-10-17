The future of risk management in the digital era

We, in collaboration with the Institute of International Finance (IIF), worked with more than 50 institutions around the world, including banks, regulators, and fintechs, to explore critical questions on the future of risk management.

This report aims to answer these questions and shares insights to help organizations navigate a digital transformation of the risk function—now and in the long term.

Click here to see full release:

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.