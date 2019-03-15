Future-proof structures: BMW Group reorganises Management Board divisions

BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce to be part of one single Sales Division, headed by Nota

Schwarzenbauer to promote transformation to e-mobility

BMW Motorrad to join Development Division

Krüger: “Clear message for lean, future-proof structures

The BMW Group is reorganising its Board of Management to create a new leaner, future-oriented structure. From 1 April 2019, the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce automotive brands will be part of a new central Sales Division. It will be headed by Pieter Nota, Member of the BMW AG Board of Management responsible until now for Sales and Brand BMW, Aftersales BMW Group. Nota will also remain responsible for additional functions including brand and product management and aftersales. Meanwhile, BMW Motorrad will become part of the Development Division under Management Board member Klaus Fröhlich.

“We are restructuring our divisions to give us the best possible foundation for the future. It sends out a clear signal that our organisation is lean and efficient throughout the company,” said Harald Krüger, Chairman of the BMW AG Board of Management, speaking in Munich on Friday.

Peter Schwarzenbauer, responsible for MINI, Rolls-Royce, BMW Motorrad, Customer Engagement and Digital Business Innovation BMW Group until the end of the first quarter of 2019, will remain a Member of the BMW AG Board of Management until October. During this period he will promote the company’s strategical focus on electromobility. Mr. Schwarzenbauer will then leave the company at his own request when he turns 60.

“Over the last six years, Peter Schwarzenbauer has taken MINI and Rolls-Royce as well as BMW Motorrad to new heights and set important impulses in the fields of Mobility Services, Digital Services and Customer Engagement. We would like to thank him very much for that and have every confidence that his conviction and passion for electromobility will drive our transformation momentum and ensure the successful launch of the MINI Electric,” said Krüger.

