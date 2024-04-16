FUTURE OF JOY by BMW Design – experience the Neue Klasse with all your senses

“FUTURE OF JOY” is the name of the exhibition that BMW Group Design is presenting at the Salone del Mobile 2024 in Milan

“FUTURE OF JOY” is the name of the exhibition that BMW Group Design is presenting at the Salone del Mobile 2024 in Milan. The focus is on the Neue Klasse and what it means for the design of the BMW brand.

“The Neue Klasse represents the next generation of BMW vehicles with its core characteristics ‘electric, digital, circular’”, says Adrian van Hooydonk, Head of BMW Group Design. “It is a game changer for the entire company. This change is particularly evident in the design. Whether through the fusion of analogue and digital, new bio-based materials or the monolithic design language reduced to the essentials.”

“FUTURE OF JOY” by BMW Design presents working environments in which BMW designers are developing these pioneering solutions for the electric, digital and circular mobility of tomorrow. Visitors will gain insights into the new design strategy and the development process of the two Vision vehicles and will be able to see, hear, feel, taste and smell the Neue Klasse.

The dawn of a new design era.

The aspiration to create technologically excellent products and, at the same time, emotional experiences that put people at the centre is consistently reflected in the exhibition. The entrance portal, which welcomes visitors with a friendly floral design, already forms the gateway to a new world. From the street, the portico already provides a glimpse of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse. With a subtle sound and fragrance experience, the portal immediately gives visitors the feeling of an optimistic and inspiring future. This is made tangible by the BMW Vision Neue Klasse, which presents itself to the public in the new design language of BMW – clear, elegant and timeless – in the centre of the courtyard. The atrium sees itself as a place of encounter, inspiration and reflection.

With the transition into the interior of the exhibition “FUTURE OF JOY” by BMW Design, the visitor enters a warmer world of colours with yellow and orange tones. On a journey through the different design disciplines, interior and exterior, colour and trim design, as well as user interface and sound design, they discover how formerly separate categories merge into one another and together create a holistic user experience. A light show plays with the colour concepts of the two vision vehicles: yellow for the BMW Vision Neue Klasse and orange for the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X. The matt silver ceiling of the room creates a feeling of endless space as a result of reflection and stands for harmony between people and technology. Sustainable colour and material samples, artwork from the work and design process and multimedia presentations of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse and BMW Vision Neue Klasse X enable the audience to immerse itself in the feeling of positive lightness of the Neue Klasse.

“FUTURE OF JOY” by BMW Design is opening as part of the Salone del Mobile from 16 to 21 April 2024 and can be visited between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the House of BMW in Via Monte Napoleone 12 in Milan.

Salone del Mobile – a place for creative exchange.

For the BMW Group design team, the Milan Design Week is one of the essential sources of inspiration and platforms for exchanging ideas with other designers and creative minds from the fields of fashion, art and architecture. Holger Hampf, Head of BMW Group Designworks, together with Alice Rawsthorn, design critic and co-founder of Design Emergency, discussed the topic “Design as Accelerator for Change” at the opening of the Salone del Mobile in the House of BMW. A recording of the talk on the role of design and how it accelerates positive change can be seen at

www.designboom.com

SOURCE: BMW