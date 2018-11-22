“Future meets Classic”: Next generation of genuine Mercedes-Benz replacement parts from the 3D printer

The inside mirror base for the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé (W 198 model series), the spark plug holder from the tool kit of this iconic sports car as well as the sliding sunroof rollers for the W 110, W 111, W 112 and W 123 model series: these are important replacement parts for faithfully maintaining this classic of the brand with the star. They are once again available in genuine quality. Mercedes-Benz Classic has them newly produced in a 3D print. The process is particularly well-suited to smaller quantities and if the genuine tools are no longer available, for example. This allows gaps in the replacement part supply of classic vehicles to be closed.

The printed inside mirror base of the 300 SL Coupé (198 model series, replacement part number A40 198 811 00 25) can now be obtained from the service partner via the Mercedes-Benz Classic Center. Like the original, it is made from an aluminium alloy and subsequently receives high-quality surface chrome-plating. In comparison to the original, the new production includes a functional change: compared to the earlier original, the base is 42.5 millimetres longer and now measures 107.5 millimetres. This means the inside mirror sits a little higher and, in terms of road safety, offers an optimised view to the rear.

The spark plug holder (replacement part number A198 580 00 65) was part of the standard tool kit of the 300 SL Coupé and Roadster, yet is suitable for several spark plugs with a spanner gap of 21 millimetres. The spark plug holder is also now available from the service partner via the Mercedes-Benz Classic Center. Particularly on a hot crankcase, it serves to position the spark plug before it is tightened with a spark plug wrench and the right torque. The spark plug holder made from robust thermoplastic polyamide 12 (PA12) includes a modification that the 3D print makes possible: instead of using a female connector, the spark plug is now securely held in place by a magnet. This means the holder can now be universally used for all spark plug types with and without SAE terminal nuts.

The sliding sunroof rollers for the W 110, W 111, W 112 and W 123 model series (replacement part number A110 782 00 30) are an example of a component part with a concealed attachment, which ensures flawless function: the rollers are on the left and right of the sliding sunroof and are guided by metal rails. With the new production from the 3D printer, the sliding sunroof of the classic now slides like it did on the very first day. It is also made from robust polyamide 12 (PA12) and, from the end of 2018, can be obtained from every service partner via the central warehouse in Germersheim.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz