Future market electromobility: Rheinmetall receives further series order for high-voltage contactors – renowned manufacturer places order worth €60 million

Further series order for Rheinmetall for contactors in the future market of electromobility

The technology group Rheinmetall has received another important series order relating to the future market of electromobility. A renowned US volume manufacturer of passenger cars will rely on Rheinmetall contactors in a new 450-volt vehicle architecture. The order volume amounts to around €60 million.

Contactors fulfil safety-critical switching functions in electric vehicles: they enable the high-voltage system to be switched on and off reliably, thus ensuring safe and efficient vehicle operation, especially in emergency situations such as accidents or short circuits in the event of a fault.

Rheinmetall’s contactors are scalable and can also be used for 900-volt platforms. In this way, Rheinmetall is not only responding to different customer requirements and supporting the rapid electrification strategy of global manufacturers, but is also continuing to successfully implement its own transformation strategy – away from conventional combustion engines and toward electromobility.

Rheinmetall’s contactors are characterized by low weight, low contact resistance, and thus minimized power losses. Highly volatile arc-quenching gases are not required, which reduces manufacturing costs and enables a longer service life compared to competing products. At the same time, the specialized technical design enables elevated ambient temperatures, markedly reduces the likelihood of rupture, and exhibits resistance to the troublesome contact welding when closed.

This further series order solidifies Rheinmetall’s growing market presence in the field of high-voltage contactors and reinforces its standing as a trusted global system partner for electric vehicle components.

SOURCE: Rheinmetall