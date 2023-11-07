Fuso: The Tramagal plant prepares an emobility-focused partnership with the Polytechnic Institute of Tomar

The MFTE Tramagal Plant in Portugal is preparing for a partnership to bolster employee training and career opportunities, focusing especially on emobility and production engineering

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (hereafter MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO: Karl Deppen) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Mitsubishi Fuso Truck Europe S.A. (hereafter MFTE; headquarters: Tramagal, Portugal; President and CEO: Arne Barden) is preparing for a partnership with the Polytechnic Institute of Tomar, Portugal. The aim is to encourage employee development through a new training program slated for the second half of 2024, while providing career prospects for young professionals in the region.

The MFTE plant is currently undergoing a growth phase, both in terms of employee number and production volume. In May 2023, MFTE began the large-scale series production of the all-electric eCanter for European markets. Now, over 600 employees are based in MFTE, supporting the ramp-up of this electric truck alongside the production of its diesel counterpart, the Canter. Electrification is one of the main pillars of Mitsubishi Fuso’s growth strategy, particularly in the European region. Preparing employees for the challenges of the emobility transformation is therefore considered an important step towards guaranteeing the plant’s future success.

With this in mind, faculty directors from the Polytechnic Institute of Tomar visited the MFTE production facility to meet with representatives from Production and Human Resources. MFTE is one of the largest exporters and a major provider of career opportunities in the central Santarem region. The two organizations will work to develop the Tramagal plant even further as a competence center for emobility and increase job prospects in the growing field.

