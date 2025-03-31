Fuso: Personnel changes

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation announces the following personnel changes, as approved by the Board of Directors and at the General Shareholders’ Meeting
Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President and CEO: Karl Deppen) announces the following personnel changes, as approved by the Board of Directors and at the General Shareholders’ Meeting:
Personnel changes (as of March 28, 2025)
|New position
|Current Position
|Name
|Retirement
|Chairman of the Board
|Kazuo Matsunaga
|Chairman of the Board
|Advisor
|Seiichi Nagatsuka
|Retirement
|Outside Director
|Toshiaki Maekawa
|Outside Director
|Mitsubishi Corporation
|Hiroyuki Egami
Personnel changes (as of March 31, 2025)
|New position
|Current Position
|Name
|Retirement
|Outside Auditor
|Kenji Sato
Personnel changes (as of April 1, 2025)
|New position
|Current Position
|Name
|Outside Auditor
|MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|Tatsunosuke Kondo
