Fuso: Personnel changes

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President and CEO: Karl Deppen) announces the following personnel changes, as approved by the Board of Directors and at the General Shareholders’ Meeting:

Personnel changes (as of March 28, 2025)

New position Current Position Name
Retirement Chairman of the Board Kazuo Matsunaga
Chairman of the Board Advisor Seiichi Nagatsuka
Retirement Outside Director Toshiaki Maekawa
Outside Director Mitsubishi Corporation Hiroyuki Egami

Personnel changes (as of March 31, 2025)

New position Current Position Name
Retirement Outside Auditor Kenji Sato

Personnel changes (as of April 1, 2025)

New position Current Position Name
Outside Auditor MUFG Bank, Ltd. Tatsunosuke Kondo

