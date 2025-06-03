Fuso: Nakatsu Plant acquires certification of ISO45001, international standard for occupational safety and management systems

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation has acquired certification of ISO45001:1018—an international standard for occupational safety and management systems—at its Nakatsu Plant

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President and CEO: Karl Deppen, hereafter “MFTBC”) has acquired certification of ISO45001:1018 (hereafter “ISO45001”)—an international standard for occupational safety and management systems—at its Nakatsu Plant (Aikawa Town, Kanagawa Prefecture).

ISO45001 is a global framework set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) that defines mechanisms and operational methods for preventing work-related injuries and illnesses and ensuring that employers provide a safe and healthy workplace. It requires continuous improvement through the PDCA (Plan-Do-Check-Act) cycle in various aspects, including the declaration of occupational health and safety policies by management, investigation of hazards or harmful factors and corresponding measures based on the results. It also mandates setting occupational health and safety objectives, and the creation, implementation, evaluation, and improvement of occupational health and safety plans.

MFTBC will utilize the ISO45001 system to build a voluntary safety and health management program that prevents injuries to self and others, and to standardize safety and health processes. This will create an environment where workers can work safely and securely and aim to eradicate industrial accidents and occupational diseases, while contributing to steady improvements in productivity and quality. In the future, MFTBC will also aim to obtain ISO45001 at its Kawasaki Plant (Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture).

MFTBC made a health management declaration in July 2023 committing to promote health management overall, as well as in occupational safety and health activities. MFTBC aims to achieve sustainable growth by building and maintaining a system and culture that encourage the physical and mental health of employees and their families, and by considering disease prevention and health promotion as management priorities. Earlier this year, MFTBC was selected as a “KENKO Investment for Health Outstanding Organization 2025.”

