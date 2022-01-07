Fuso: Executive personnel change: Arne Barden to succeed Jorge Rosa as President and CEO of MFTE

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, announces the appointment of Arne Barden as President and CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck Europe-Sociedade Europeia de Automóveis, S.A, MFTBC’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Portugal

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO: Karl Deppen), announces the appointment of Arne Barden as President and CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck Europe-Sociedade Europeia de Automóveis, S.A (MFTE; headquarters: Tramagal), MFTBC’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Portugal. Arne Barden has assumed his new role from January 1st, succeeding Jorge Rosa.

Arne Barden joined Daimler in 2001, specializing in production equipment management at the Wörth plant. In 2008, he was assigned to Daimler India Commercial Vehicles as the Deputy General Manager of Facility Management for the new production hub in Chennai, playing a key role in readying the facility for its start of operations. In 2017, after an assignment in Singapore, he was appointed the Head of Supply Chain Management for MFTBC at the company’s Kawasaki headquarters. In this latest role he was responsible for supplier management, production planning, and global parts logistics.

During his tenure as CEO of MFTE for 16 years, Jorge Rosa oversaw key milestones such as the start of series production of the eCanter truck and the introduction of carbon neutrality initiatives. He has been with the Tramagal plant for over four decades, during which time it has remained a vital part of Mitsubishi Fuso’s international production network, serving focus markets in Europe and North Africa. Jorge Rosa will remain with the organization as an external affairs representative.

Karl Deppen, President and CEO of MFTBC and Head of DTA, said, “We are grateful for Jorge Rosa’s many years of dedicated service to the organization. His leadership was instrumental to the FUSO brand’s strong presence in many international markets. Arne Barden, with his rich experience in facility and production management in key Daimler Truck locations around the world, is a natural choice for the role. We are confident he will contribute to further successes for both MFTE and FUSO.”

SOURCE: Fuso