FUSO distributor in Indonesia begins online vehicle sales to boost product accessibility amidst COVID-19

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO Hartmut Schick), announces the start of online vehicle sales in Indonesia by local joint venture and FUSO distributor PT Krama Yudha Tiga Berlian Motors (KTB; headquarters: Jakarta, Indonesia; President Director Naoya Takai). Customers in Indonesia are now able to purchase a FUSO truck on Tokopedia, the largest online marketplace platform in the country.

KTB launched the official Mitsubishi Fuso store on Tokopedia earlier this month. All models and variants available locally can now be purchased through Indonesia’s most accessed e- commerce service, which 1 in 3 Indonesians are said to visit every month.* This is the first time that new vehicles sales can be conducted completely online within a major market for the FUSO brand. The Tokopedia account is currently connected to 22 dealer groups within

the KTB sales network, covering about 85% of the local dealer network servicing eight regions of Indonesia: North Sumatra, South Sumatra, Jabodetabek, West Java, Central Java, East Java, Kalimantan, as well as the eastern areas of Indonesia.

The launch of online retail activities is part of KTB’s commitment to provide easy access to customers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and related social distancing measures.

Customers are free to choose between in-store pickup or delivery when purchasing a truck or bus through Tokopedia. Reception among customers has been positive, and this growth in FUSO’s online presence is expected to make a positive contribution to Mitsubishi Fuso’s sales performance.

FUSO trucks sold in Indonesia are shipped as knock-down kits (KD) from the MFTBC plant in Kawasaki, Japan, before they are locally assembled by PT Krama Yudha Ratu Motors (KRM) in East Jakarta. They are then distributed through PT Krama Yudha Tiga Berlian Motors (KTB), a local joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation. KTB has been integral to the continuation of the FUSO brand’s long history in Indonesia, where it has been the market leader for the past

50 consecutive years. Despite the spread of the novel coronavirus and its impact on the economy, FUSO recorded a 48.7% share of the Indonesian commercial vehicles market during

the period of January to August 2020. The Indonesian archipelago currently represents the largest export market for FUSO vehicles.

