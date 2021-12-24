Fuso distributor Daimler Trucks Asia Taiwan recognized with a “Golden Safety Award” from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation is pleased to announce that joint venture and Fuso distributor Daimler Trucks Asia Taiwan Ltd. has been recognized by the Taiwanese Ministry of Transportation and Communications for its corporate social responsibility initiatives encouraging road safety

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO: Hartmut Schick), is pleased to announce that joint venture and Fuso distributor Daimler Trucks Asia Taiwan Ltd. (DTAT; headquarters: Taipei; CEO: Joe Wong) has been recognized by the Taiwanese Ministry of Transportation and Communications for its corporate social responsibility initiatives encouraging road safety. On December 8th 2021, DTAT was presented with a “Golden Safety Award”.

Over the years, DTAT has been promoting road safety and correct driving practices through a variety of events. Earlier this year, DTAT conducted its fourth annual Fuso Hero Safety Driving Camp, providing a two-day training program for the general public. With professional lecturers and driving coaches, participants were provided an opportunity to gain knowledge in accident prevention in different road conditions, blind spot awareness, as well as braking and turning techniques. In October 2021, DTAT also organized a road safety event for children. Primary school students were taught the importance of remaining attentive to traffic and shown the difference in vehicles through co-driving experiences.

The “Golden Safety Award” is presented annually by the Taiwanese Ministry of Transportation and Communications to recognize organizations and individuals with significant contributions to road traffic safety. Private enterprises became eligible for nominations in the corporate contribution category for the first time in 2018. This year, four other businesses selected from around the Taiwanese island were recognized in this category.

In the Taiwanese market, Fuso products have a long heritage that began with the introduction of the B46 light bus in 1936. Since then, FUSO’s presence has grown steadily; for the past 29 consecutive years, FUSO has been the commercial vehicle brand with the top market share. DTAT has nurtured this position with continuous upgrades to the facilities and service levels at retail locations across the island, as well as community-based initiatives. As the industry leaders, DTAT and the Fuso brand are committed to encouraging best practices for road safety.

SOURCE: Fuso