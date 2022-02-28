FUSO boosts product offering in GCC markets with the new medium-duty Fighter

The new Fighter is upgraded with Euro V-compliant emissions technology for a key overseas region

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO: Karl Deppen), announces the introduction of the new Euro V-compliant medium-duty Fighter truck for GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) markets. With this rollout, both light- and medium-duty segments in the FUSO lineup will be available in the region with Euro V technology.

The new medium-duty Fighter is available in variants ranging from GVWs of 10.4 to 17.1 tons to support a variety of businesses, from consumer goods distribution to construction. Shipped as a built-up (BU) vehicle from MFTBC’s Kawasaki plant, it pairs a robust, reliable chassis with the 6-cylinder 6M60 engine that provides drivers with torque, agility, and endurance. The vehicle also delivers improved fuel economy with the optimized engine, achieving a 60% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions as well as a 80% reduction in particle emissions*. Already launched in Qatar, the Euro V Fighter will also be introduced to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain within the next few months. The rollout matches the expected implementation of more stringent emissions standards in the region; Qatar plans to mandate Euro V standards starting with 2023 models. The Euro V-compliant light-duty Canter is also already available in the UAE, Qatar, and Oman.

Countries in the GCC have been shifting quickly to integrate sustainability targets into their national strategies. Last year, Qatar unveiled an action plan to combat climate change, with the aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030. Saudi Arabia has also announced plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2060. As economies around the world transition their industries onto more environmentally conscious paths, MFTBC will continue to support these commitments and businesses everywhere with its proven technology.

*figures are based on a comparison for models availble in Qatar, measuring the Euro V medium-duty model against the Euro III medium-duty model

SOURCE: Fuso