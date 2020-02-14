Further success for Kia at AM Awards 2020

Following an already successful start to 2020, Kia Motors (UK) Limited has had further victory at the AM Awards 2020. Kia was awarded the title of ‘Franchise Partner of the Year’ for the third time, as well as winning ‘New Car of the Year’ for the e-Niro. Additionally, the Niro and Sportage were both shortlisted for ‘Used Car of the Year’, just missing out on top spot.

Kia was awarded ‘Franchise Partner of the Year’ for the third time in four years, having won the award in 2019 and 2017. The AM Awards judges concurred with the AM readers’ dominant voting for Kia in this category, praising Kia for its open relationships with its dealers and collaborative approach to business and customer service. Tim Rose, Judge and Editor of AM, commented: “The fact that Kia Motors UK has won this award in three of the past four years is testament to the mutual respect shared between the manufacturer and its franchisees.”

The e-Niro won over the judges and readers for its award-winning 282-mile range combined with a plentiful specification that comes as standard, including an eight-speaker JBL® premium sound system, 10.25-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation system and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go. On top of this, the judges commended the practicality and attractiveness of its crossover-SUV body style, alongside its competitive pricing.

Commenting on the e-Niro’s win, Tim Rose added: “The e-Niro has shown consumers that they can have a highly-efficient, premium-grade electric car that doesn’t cost a fortune and won’t need daily charging by many owners. There’s a waiting list for the e-Niro because Kia dealers can’t get enough, and that illustrates how worthy it is of this award.”

Accepting the award, Simon Hetherington, Commercial Director at Kia Motors (UK) Ltd, said: “The e-Niro has done incredibly well since its launch and has been commended by some of the most notable names across the industry. It is fantastic to see that the AM readers also recognise what a leading model the e-Niro is in the electric market. I am also incredibly proud of our exceptional 190-strong dealership network who consistently represent the Kia brand to the highest level.”

Having won the award previously in 2019, the Sportage was a strong contender for ‘Best Used Car’, as was the Niro, which also made the shortlist in the same category in the 2020 awards.

SOURCE: Kia