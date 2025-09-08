Further development for hybrid drive: ZF presents 8HP evo, transmission update at the IAA 2025

Developed for the hybrid boom: the 8HP evo follows the global trend

At the IAA 2025, ZF is presenting the further developed ‘8HP evo’ automatic transmission – a response to the global boom in hybrid drives. Based on the benchmark 8-speed transmission and equipped with numerous further developments, the 8HP evo is designed for a wide range of hybrid platforms and manufacturer requirements. ZF is thus creating the technological basis for the even more extensive electrification of future model generations.

The market for hybrid vehicles is booming. Driven primarily by rising demand in the US and the Asia-Pacific region, forecasts predict a global growth rate of around 10 percent by 2032. Vehicle manufacturers are responding to this stable trend and expanding their hybrid model range to meet different customer requirements. “Manufacturers today need fast, flexible and scalable solutions for a broad drive portfolio. The 8HP evo delivers exactly that and covers the full range. This combination is currently unique,” said Mathias Miedreich, Member of the Executive Board and responsible for the Electrified Drive Technology Division. “Hybridization is not an interim solution, but part of the answer. The 8HP evo combines range, efficiency and flexibility. Our technology suits the diversity of the markets.”

8HP evo: One transmission for the entire hybrid drive spectrum

The 8-speed automatic transmission is one of ZF’s most successful products. Right from the start, the current generation was also designed for use in hybrid models in addition to conventional combustion drives in accordance with the modular principle. In the further development of the current 8HP evo, ZF is pushing the electrification and efficiency of the transmission even further. The 8HP evo uses fewer components than its direct predecessor. It is therefore lighter and less complex to assemble.

All components must take account of the desire for greater electric range, which is why the further developments concern the electric motor, the power electronics and the mechanical components. Higher processor performance enables advanced software functions for customers. At the same time, the software structure has been changed so that manufacturers can now dock onto the transmission control software with little effort.

Benchmark transmission benefits from experience in the electrified drivetrain

The 8HP evo benefits from another ZF innovation, the SELECT platform. For this modular and scalable solution for electrified drivetrains, ZF has newly developed key technology components that unfold their full potential when used together. “This experience has been directly incorporated into the further development of our established benchmark product,” summarized Dr. Otmar Scharrer, Head of Development for Electrified Drive Technologies. “In this way, we are ensuring that we can also fully exploit the possibilities of electrification in hybrid drives.”

In the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) configuration, for example, the maximum electrical output increases from 160 kW to 200 kW and the maximum electrical torque from 500 Nm to 600 Nm. Losses at the input shaft are reduced by around 28 percent. Together with further functional development, this means that up to 10 percent more range is possible with the same battery capacity compared to the predecessor model. This is achieved while at the same time reducing the use of heavy rare earths, which in turn makes an important contribution to cost efficiency and sustainability. “The 8HP evo hybrid transmission has a modular design and therefore cost-effectively meets a wide range of requirements – for both mid-range and luxury vehicles,” said Scharrer.

To date, the electrified 8-speed automatic transmissions have been designed for use in 48 V mild hybrids (MHEV) and 400 V PHEV systems. With the 8HP evo, ZF now also has a dedicated solution for vehicles without external charging options, so-called HEV platforms on a 400 V basis. With this technology approach, the batteries are charged while driving, for example through recuperation, and the entire transmission is lighter than the PHEV variant and therefore also cheaper. Compared to 48 V mild hybrids, full hybrids not only support the combustion engine when starting or accelerating, but also enable electric driving without having to rely on a charging infrastructure. ZF is thus responding to the increased demand for this variant, particularly in the US market.

SOURCE: ZF