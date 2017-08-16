Functional, comfortable, versatile: The new Opel Vivaro Tourer and Combi+ large vans

The Opel Vivaro truly is multitalented. It serves as a flexible and dependable colleague and simultaneously as an efficient transporter. Thanks to the numerous configuration options, the all-rounder is Opel’s top-selling commercial vehicle. Now the Vivaro is opening a new chapter – with the especially comfortable and versatile passenger variants Vivaro Tourer and Vivaro Combi+. Both newcomers, which will be available for order soon, have the following in common: first-class equipment and comfort similar to that offered by a passenger car, variable seat configurations for passengers along with innovative technologies and assistance systems. For example, cruise control with speed limiter, a leather steering wheel and fog lights come as standard on both variants. In addition, the Vivaro Tourer will also dazzle with further design details when it celebrates its world premiere at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA, September 14 to 24).

“Our new passenger variants, the Opel Vivaro Tourer and Combi+, open up a vast new range of applications for our customers. As a comfortable business shuttle bus and travelling companion for work and recreation, the Vivaro now also meets highest demands in terms of comfort and flexibility,” said Steffen Raschig, Director Commercial Vehicles Opel & Vauxhall.

Vivaro Tourer: Professional passenger shuttle with business lounge qualities

The new Opel Vivaro Tourer has the perfect credentials for a business and travelling lounge thanks to the numerous interior configuration possibilities. The second row of seats consisting of three individual seats with armrests on the outside is mounted on a rail system as standard in the versatile VIP shuttle. In order to facilitate access to the third row of seats which is also mounted on a rail system, the outer seats in the second row can easily be folded forwards thanks to the Easy Entry function. Furthermore, the Vivaro can also be ordered with an optional second sliding door.

Those who want to use the Vivaro Tourer as a modern mobile meeting room can simply spin the second row of seats by 180 degrees, creating an inviting face-to-face environment. The roomy van is even more comfortable with two optional 360-degree swivel seats – also available in leather – and folding table. Laptops and other mobile devices can easily be connected via two USB ports and a 220 volt plug (up to 300 watts) in the second row. The entire interior is cladded as standard to ensure the appropriate atmosphere. Elsewhere, the LED overhead lighting provides pleasant light in the dark, automatic climate control in the front and manual air-conditioning in the rear assure agreeable temperatures and standard tinted rear windows ensure privacy.

Front seat occupants can also enjoy practical comfort. A front passenger bench for two people with integrated storage compartment comes as standard, while an optional six-way adjustable individual passenger seat with armrest, lumbar support and side airbag is available as an option. Apart from the tactilely pleasant leather steering wheel, modern assistance systems make the drive more relaxing: Rear Park Assist helps prevent unwanted bumps and scratches when maneuvering, and a Rear View Camera is available as an option. The windshield wipers and headlights are activated automatically when necessary. The static cornering light illuminates the curve in the direction of travel. Furthermore, the Vivaro Tourer always comes with LED daytime running lights.

Four different infotainment systems are available for outstanding entertainment, including the optional Navi 80 IntelliLink with real time traffic function. The system is easy to operate via the 7-inch color touchscreen, buttons on the steering wheel or voice control. The navigation unit can also provide the driver with real-time traffic updates and provide alternative routes before getting stuck in traffic thanks to its digital connectivity.

Strong character: Chic exterior, comfortable interior

The Vivaro Tourer also features exclusive exterior looks accented by high-gloss black door and tailgate handles as well as side-view mirror housings. In addition, extra-dark tinted windows behind the B-pillar and 17-inch light alloy wheels in “Diamond Cut” look are available. Those who want an even higher-class interior can select the elegant leather trim option and the Irmscher Style Pack.

Vivaro Combi+: For an extremely pleasant commute

While the Opel Vivaro Combi has proven its suitability for the practical transport of up to nine people, for instance to work, the new Combi+ is a comfortable passenger and family minibus. The driver can enjoy the comfort of the six-way adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support and armrest while keeping everything under control with the standard leather steering wheel; two passengers travel in pleasantly contoured seats. The rear seat benches come standard with armrests, the second and third rows can be completely removed without using any tools and the third row can also be folded down by 180 degrees. The fully cladded vehicle sides, power windows and optional floor carpeting add to the cozy atmosphere. The Combi+ can also be ordered with a second sliding door for easier entry and egress. Manually controlled air-conditioning for the driver/front passenger and cabin occupant space ensures constantly pleasant temperatures in the entire vehicle.

Like all Vivaro variants, the Vivaro Combi+ gets a sporty look with the optional Sport Pack. Stripes running down the vehicle sides and over the hood give it an especially dynamic design, and the color-coordinated 17-inch alloy wheels round off the sporty look.

And the Opel large van family will continue to grow. A third highly flexible passenger variant will be introduced shortly and compliment the Vivaro line-up.

