Fun, fresh and foldable: Honda Motocompacto now available for purchase

Motocompacto is a fun, fresh take on e-scooters with sleek and simple styling and an innovative, ultra-compact foldable design

All-new Honda Motocompacto, a fun, fresh take on e-scooters, is available for order at Motocompacto.honda.com through participating Honda and Acura dealers with an MSRP of just $9951. Motocompacto redefines affordable all-electric personal transportation with sleek and simple styling, an innovative, ultra-compact foldable design, a maximum speed of 15 mph and zero-emissions range of up to 12 miles2. Inspired by the Honda Motocompo of the early 1980s, every Motocompacto comes with a standard compact charger that can be stowed on-board.

Motocompacto is a fun and innovative facet of the larger Honda electrification strategy. Perfect for getting around cityscapes or college campuses and for use as a first-mile/last-mile vehicle, the zero-emissions Motocompacto was designed and developed by Honda engineers in the U.S.to provide riders with easy and fun-to-ride mobility that greatly reduces their carbon footprint while offering great convenience. The foldable Motocompacto can be stored and carried in its own compact carrying case that makes it easy to take along in a vehicle, on public transportation, or store in tight places.

Honda Electrification Strategy

The launch of Motocompacto coincides with the introduction of the company’s first fully-electric SUVs, the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX, both coming to market in early 2024. Toward its global goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050, Honda will introduce 30 new EVs globally by 2030 with a global sales volume of 2 million units. In North America, Honda has laid out an aggressive timeline of EV introductions leading to 2030 and ultimately to 100% zero-emission automobile sales by 2040:

2024: Begin sales of the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX, co-developed with GM

2025: In North America, a mid- to large-size EV model based on Honda’s original EV architecture will go on sale.

1Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) excluding tax. Dealer prices may vary.

2Maximum estimated range and charging based on internal testing and specific conditions. Your results will vary based on vehicle condition and other factors, such as rider size and weight, battery condition, the original state of battery’s charge and outside temperature. Charging time is subject to change.

