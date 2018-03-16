Fully integrated: 50th Audi R8 LMS GT4 produced at Böllinger Höfe

In close vicinity to the Neckarsulm location, the 50th Audi R8 LMS GT4 was driven out of the assembly hall at “Audi Böllinger Höfe” in Heilbronn in mid-March. The GT4 model is a worldwide sales success and, like no other race car at Audi, benefits from synergies in terms of its technical concept and production in the flexible, low-volume manufacturing operation. Since deliveries began on December 15, 2017, Audi Sport customer racing has produced 50 race cars and further orders are on hand.