Fully electric and 100% thrilling: 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback on sale now

The 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback – the second fully electric model from the brand, arrives to dealers this month. Distinguished by its refined coupe SUV design, the e-tron Sportback offers everyday utility and a distinct road presence through its sportback silhouette. This latest addition to the electric lineup, marks the second model in the Audi commitment to 30 percent electrified models in the U.S. market by 2025,will be on-sale and available for test drives at Audi dealerships across the country.

High function: packaged for life

Latest addition to the growing Audi electric portfolio, combines the functionality of a spacious SUV with the elegance of a four-door coupe.

Two row, five adult seating capacity SUV with ample space for luggage and a 4,000 pound towing capacity when equipped with an available towing package.

Full suite of standard driver assistance systems including lane keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control and top view camera system with virtual 360 degree and curb views.

Standard-equipped electric quattro® all-wheel drive supports exceptional control and confidence in a variety of driving conditions.

High design: emotional coupe-like esthetic

Distinguished by coupe-like design, the e-tron Sportback is highlighted by a flat roofline extending over the linear SUV body, before dropping steeply to the rear at the angled D-pillars for eye-catching character.

Much as the emotional design of the A7 countered the practicality of the A6, the e-tron Sportback offers the same to the e-tron SUV family; proving a design-forward approach.

Through keen design, and proportions, interior dimensions ensure ample headroom in all seating positions and trim details achieve a premium cabin.

Distinct road presence is defined by a large, enclosed Singleframe® grille framed by vertical struts.

Lighting design at the front and rear is defined by four horizontal segments that distinguish the Sportback as an electrified e-tron model.

Limited to 200 units, the Edition One e-tron Sportback variant will be offered with exclusive Plasma blue metallic paint, Dynamic orange brake calipers, Alu-optic exterior trim design elements and unique S-line front and rear bumpers. Additionally, the exclusive interior in Monaco Gray Valcona leather seating surface with two-tone stitched dash and black headliner will further distinguish the special model.

Engineering: repeatable performance

With safety as a priority, positioned low in the vehicle within a protective honeycomb structure, the e-tron battery is engineered to utilize 91 percent, or 86.5 kWh, of the 95 kWh total battery capacity. This engineering approach ensures battery longevity, repeatable performance and peak charging power for longer amounts of time during the charge cycle.

Standard adaptive air suspension with controlled dampers to ensure the premium ride experience expected from an Audi.

The e-tron Sportback offers 355 horsepower, and with Boost Mode engaged – unlocking the full power output of the vehicle – achieves an increased 402 horsepower, reaching 0-60 in 5.5 seconds.

Variable energy recuperation is achieved in coasting mode through the accelerator pedal as well as during braking. The coasting recuperation can be set to three stages via paddles on the steering wheel, with the resulting recuperation accounting for up to about 30 percent of the vehicle’s total range.

Electrifying: the right ecosystem

With an EPA-estimated range of 218 miles and high-speed 150 kWh charging capacity, the e-tron Sportback is designed for daily usability.

Available through Amazon Home Services, owners are able to arrange in-home installation of a Level 2 charging system, comprised of a 240 volt, NEMA 14-50 outlet, enabling the e-tron to be completely charged in approximately nine hours.

Audi e-tron Sportback owners receive 1,000 kWh of charging – the equivalent of approximately 2,500 miles of range – from Audi at no additional cost for use at nation-wide Electrify America fast-charging stations within the first four years of ownership.

A complimentary suite of e-tron support services ensures confidence in going electric – including dedicated Audi electric vehicle customer service, robust roadside assistance and the all-new myAudi app for vehicle and charging station information.

The e-tron Sportback marks the second model in the Audi commitment to 30 percent electrified models in the U.S. market by 2025. After the introduction of the e-tron SUV in Spring 2019 as well as an array of plug-in hybrid derivatives of Audi Q5, A7 and A8, the e-tron Sportback will be followed by the fully electric e-tron GT and Q4 e-tron.

The e-tron Sportback is manufactured in Audi’s first vehicle assembly plant in Europe certified as carbon-neutral by Belgian testing company Vincotte, which represents the first of many steps toward our contribution toward a more sustainable future.

Approximate charge times at 150 kW high speed public charger EPA Estimated range(actual range will vary) 10 minutes 58 miles or approx. 1 hr. of driving time 30 minutes 174 miles or approx. 3 hours of driving time

Life simplifying: Technology for everyday

e-tron MMI touch response® system features a detailed map displaying where drivers can travel on the vehicle’s current charge; and, for longer trips, the MMI system suggests charging stations along the route, noting the anticipated charge level upon arrival for peace of mind, on the go.

Enhancing the unique virtual cockpit configuration, vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) technology including Traffic Light Information (TLI) and Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory (GLOSA) where available are provided for driver guidance.

For compatible tolls roads, the new Integrated Toll Module placed inconspicuously within the rearview mirror helps eliminates the need for state-specific transponder devices.

