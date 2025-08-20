Fullpath acquires Fuse Autotech’s Dynamic Payments solution to strengthen automotive customer data ecosystem

Fullpath, the automotive industry's AI-first Customer Data Platform (CDP), today announced its strategic acquisition of Fuse Autotech's Dynamic Payments solution

Fullpath, the automotive industry’s AI-first Customer Data Platform (CDP), today announced its strategic acquisition of Fuse Autotech’s Dynamic Payments solution. This integration offers dealerships a seamless way to ensure car shoppers are served real-time, relevant offers across the Fullpath ecosystem, enhancing the customer experience with frictionless, personalized engagements.

“The addition of Fuse Dynamic Payments to the Fullpath product ecosystem will enable us to better support every profit center at the dealership – from sales and finance, to service and parts – within all of our marketing activities,” says Fullpath CEO & Co-Founder, Aharon Horwitz. “We are proud to take this next step in support of our commitment to provide dealers with the powerful, seamless solutions they need to create the exceptional shopping experiences car buyers deserve.”

Dynamic Payments seamlessly integrates with Fullpath’s CDP, pulling pricing and rebate data, dealership incentives, financing rates, OEM incentives, financing rates and more, in real time. This enables dealers to automatically generate tailored inventory offers for display across the Fullpath suite of AI activation solutions, creating a personalized, valuable shopping experience at every touchpoint. By integrating with the CDP, Dynamic Payments ensures every offer presented on the dealership website, marketing emails, SMS campaigns, and digital advertising campaigns is relevant and reflective of real-time inventory data.

“Dynamic Payments has transformed our speed to market and customer engagement. With real-time, personalized offers integrated into Fullath’s platform, we’ve significantly increased closing rates and reinforced loyalty—it’s an essential tool for any forward-thinking dealership.” — Andrew Walser, CEO of Walser Automotive.

To learn more about Dynamic Payments and how it can transform your dealership’s payment and offer strategies, visit here .

SOURCE: PR Newswire