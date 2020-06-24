Full of excitement: New Opel Mokka electric and energetic

Electric plus emission-free plus energetic equals the new Opel Mokka. The German carmaker now reveals the second generation of its compact bestseller, a powerful, completely new Mokka that perfectly combines fun and modernity. It is capable of zero emission electric driving, it is highly efficient and more compact than ever – perfectly tuned for urban gyms as well as for safe Autobahn rides.

“The new Mokka is a headturner and will change the perception of our brand! With the Mokka, we are reinventing Opel and introducing our design of the next decade. It shows everything the brand stands for today and in the future: the Mokka is fun, efficient and innovative in all respects. In addition, it perfectly embodies the Opel brand values – exciting, approachable, German – in the most progressive way. It is the first Opel that is electric right from its market start; a real proof that Opel goes electric”, said Opel boss Michael Lohscheller enthusiastically about the new model.

Despite a slightly longer wheelbase (+2 mm), the new Mokka is 12.5 cm shorter than the previous generation while offering its five passengers a similar loading space of up to 350 litres in its luggage compartment. Its total length of only 4.15 metres makes it super-easy to manoeuvre and park in urban and suburban areas. The design of the new Mokka surprises with stunning proportions and captivating precision from its overall, bold looks characterised by short overhangs and a well-planted, wide stance, down to the smallest detail. The newcomer also stands out as the first model that features the future brand face and next generation fully digital cockpit: the Opel Vizor and the Opel Pure Panel, respectively. Neither analogic displays nor fancy, useless decorative animations: The experience is clear and clean, the information provided is focused on what is really needed. Detoxed. The horizontally stretched instrument panel integrates two widescreen displays; the one in front of the driver is up to 12 inches in size. However, to allow intuitive usage and the driver’s continuous focus on the road, Opel designers kept control buttons for essential functions, avoiding hazardous exploration into sub-menus.

The new Mokka continues Opel’s tradition of opening up innovative technologies from upper classes to a wide range of buyers. These include advanced systems such as ACC (Advanced Cruise Control), which stop and go function may allow a cool driver to endure traffic jams in a light-hearted, cool way: his electric Mokka-e can automatically adjust its operations to the motions of the preceding vehicle without requiring any operation on the brake or the accelerator. In addition, an Active Lane Positioning system automatically keeps the new Mokka in the centre of a lane. The lighting system too offers upper-class technologies with the adaptive and therefore glare-free IntelliLux LED® matrix light with 14 elements, unique in the category. All Mokka model variants come standard with LED lamps at the front and rear, an electric parking brake as well as traffic sign recognition. A 180-degree panorama rear-view camera is also available.

The new Mokka is based on a new version of the company’s highly efficient multi-energy platform CMP (Common Modular Platform). This lightweight and efficient modular system offers maximum flexibility in vehicle development and allows the use of a purely battery-electric drive as well as internal combustion engines. The customer has the choice. The engineering team in Rüsselsheim has particularly worked on massively containing weight on one hand, saving up to 120 kg vs the previous generation, and enhancing the body stiffness on the other hand, gaining up to 30% torsional stiffness in the case of the electric version with its low-sitting integrated battery structure. The benefits are obvious: the new Mokka consumes substantially less energy, while being much more responsive, agile and fun to drive.

For the first time in Opel’s history, the new Mokka will be available from the first day with an all-electric variant. Driving the Mokka-e combines emission-free operation with an exhilarating experience. The electric motor delivers 100 kW (136 hp) and 260 Newton metres of maximum torque, immediately available from a standing start. Fast reactions, agility and dynamics are among the outstanding characteristics. Drivers can choose between three drive modes – Normal, Eco and Sport – for a good balance or the most fun, depending on their preferences. The electronically limited top speed is 150 km/h for preserving the energy stored in the 50 kWh battery and the range. A 100 kW DC fast-charging system allowing to charge 80% of the battery in just 30 minutes is standard equipment. The Opel Mokka-e has a purely battery-electric range of up to 322 kilometres according to WLTP1 in Normal mode, while the Eco mode supports the driver in achieving the maximum possible range. Whether wall box, high-speed charging or cable solution for the household socket: The new Mokka-e is ready for all charging options, from single-phase to three-phase at 11 kW. It also convinces with an eight-year warranty for the battery.

Customers can look forward to a very energetic, fun and agile new generation Mokka. It will be on sale from late summer 2020 and available in dealerships from early 2021. The newcomer will also be offered with particularly efficient diesel and petrol engines.

Clear structure: New Opel brand face and cockpit design

In the second generation, the Mokka’s name is again simply Mokka, just like at its debut in 2012. “Bold and pure is our consistent mantra”, says Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller. For the first time at Opel, the model name proudly spreads out in the centre of the rear panel, using a new, precisely chiselled techy font. When the first Mokka was launched, it surprised with its compact dimensions and tough appearance. The new Mokka is even more dense and robust, in a highly progressive way: extra efficient, pure and bold, with dramatically shorter overhangs (minus 61 mm in the front, minus 66 mm in the rear), 10 additional millimetres in width and a visually stretched silhouette for perfect proportions. Its compact size and general appearance make the 18-inch wheels look more impressively powerful than ever.

The Mokka is also the first model to show Opel’s new, unmistakable brand front fascia: the Opel Vizor. Extending across the entire front of the vehicle below the bonnet, the Opel Vizor is an elegant module that horizontally frames brand features such as the latest-generation IntelliLux LED® matrix headlights and the typical wing signature of the LED daytime running lights, proudly punctuated in its centre by the legendary Opel Blitz. The Opel Vizor invented by the team around design chief Mark Adams will featured on all of the brand’s models throughout the 2020s.

“Bold and pure, this is what the Opel design of the future will look like. The new Mokka shows athletic proportions combined with precisely structured, flowing surfaces. We have developed this philosophy aligned to characteristic German design, combining progressive bold design with purity”, explained Opel Design Vice President, Mark Adams.

This philosophy continues in the interior, where the anchor is the Pure Panel, which repeats the design intention of the Opel Vizor. Two wide screens of up to 10 and 12 inches in size welcome the occupants; the central display is deliberately tilted to the driver and the air vents are pushed to the background to enhance a focused experience. The Pure Panel provides the latest technologies and most important information for the driver, while all irritating visual stimuli are absent. The design of the centre console too has been impressively cleaned up: thanks to the electric park brake as well as the new electric gear lever, no protruding element disturbs the purity of its design. All controls and modules are elegantly integrated.

Leader in the segment: Opel lighting technology and high-tech assistance systems

The new Mokka arrives in the B-segment with top innovations that until recently have only been available in the luxury class. Opel is a leader in lighting technology. All Mokka variants are equipped with latest generation LED lamps – from daytime running lights in typical Opel graphics to front fog lights. An absolute highlight in this segment is the adaptive IntelliLux LED® matrix light with a total of 14 elements. As with the Opel Insignia, Opel Astra and the new Opel Corsa, the lighting system enables driving on permanent high beam. In order to not glare their drivers, the individual LED elements can get off or deem down in milliseconds to “cut” oncoming vehicles or vehicles driving in front out of the light cone – nobody is dazzled yet Mokka passengers experience stadium-like illumination. In the rear, the choice for LED-only technology has allowed designers to go for very thin, stretched lights enhancing the feeling of precision and quality.

Exceptionally comfortable: Opel seating technology and top networking

Excellent seating engineering is par excellence typical of Opel. Various six-way ergonomic seats are available, which are individually adjustable. A sporty Alcantara and a classic full leather interior are both orderable – highly unusual for a vehicle in the B-segment. The crowning glory is the heated leather seat with perforated surface and massage function for the driver

The driver and front-seat passenger can place their smartphones in the storage tray provided in the centre console. Compatible telephones recharge here inductively (wireless). A rubber mat prevents the devices from sliding around. The new infotainment range perfectly networks and entertains Mokka drivers and passengers. Multimedia Radio and Multimedia Navi systems with a 7-inch colour touchscreen and the top-of-the-line system Multimedia Navi Pro with a high-resolution 10-inch colour touchscreen are available. The monitors are integral with the new Pure Panel from Opel and ideally positioned towards the driver.

The Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible multimedia systems feature integrated voice control. The new Mokka also offers the OpelConnect service. LIVE navigation2 with real-time traffic information, plus a direct link to breakdown assistance and eCall make journeys even more relaxing for drivers and passengers. If the airbags or seatbelt tensioners deploy in an accident, eCall contacts the local Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) automatically.

[1] Preliminary

[2] LIVE Navigation services free of charge for 36 months after activation. Fee due thereafter.

SOURCE: Opel