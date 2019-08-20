Full connectivity and easy-to-use apps

Anyone who gets behind the wheel of a new Actros or Arocs with Multimedia Cockpit interactive will find themselves just a click away from an innovative, fully networked world of vehicles, drivers and logistics: an overview of all the installed apps is accessible simply by pressing “Connect” on the main screen of the instrument panel touchscreen. Transport companies can use the Mercedes-Benz Truck App Portal to make the most of the new networking opportunities available and to equip their trucks with efficiency- and comfort-enhancing apps.

The Mercedes-Benz Truck App Portal offers three types of apps: the in-house apps from Daimler, which include apps from Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Fleetboard, the selected apps from third-party providers, for example for the digital handling of processes or the handling of transport requests, and the apps from the customer. Using these apps, it is possible to effectively integrate the truck into the digital business processes of the transport company. The aim is always to make the everyday life of drivers, dispatchers and fleet managers easier.

Mercedes-Benz Truck App Portal: open platform for the use of apps

The new Actros and Arocs vehicles are now offering an open platform for using apps. The customer is thus not only purchasing a truck with Multimedia Cockpit interactive, but also acquiring the technical requirements to the Mercedes-Benz Truck App Portal. This can then be used for the customer’s entire fleet, including models from other manufacturers. Until recently, it was often necessary to install new hardware and software in the cab in order to use fleet management or transport management systems in the truck. The introduction of the Mercedes-Benz Truck App Portal should motivate customers to develop their own apps or to use existing apps, such as Fleetboard, and integrate these into the vehicle. Transport companies can thus tailor their app portfolio to requirements, while regularly installing updates.

SOURCE: Daimler