Full charge for the future: the first eActros 600 on the road in Europe’s fleets

The battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 continues to gain momentum in Europe. From Germany to Norway to Italy, from France to Romania – in recent months, Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ electric flagship has been delivered to customers in more than 15 European countries. The eActros 600 is used in a variety of logistics transport applications – from classic long-distance transport to demanding special tasks. In the second quarter of 2025, Mercedes-Benz Trucks secured the top position in the zero-emission heavy-duty vehicle segment in Europe.

Example from Germany: Logistik Schmitt

Transport and contract logistics service provider Logistik Schmitt has been relying on battery-electric trucks from Mercedes-Benz Trucks for several years and is intensively testing prototypes and pre-series vehicles from the manufacturer. In July, the company took delivery of the first five of a total of 23 eActros 600 trucks, thereby expanding its electrified transport operations to international long-distance transport.

Example from the Netherlands: Simon Loos

In July, the freight forwarder Simon Loos Logistik began operating its first two eActros 600 trucks, which now supply the discount chain Lidl in the Netherlands. Simon Loos previously used eActros 300 trucks on routes of up to 300 kilometers. With the new eActros 600, the range of applications has now been extended to distances of up to 500 kilometers, including long-distance transport for the first time.

Example from Belgium: Milktrans

Logistics company VM-Milktrans and its sister company Sovedo Logistics have received the first two of a total of six Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 in Belgium in July. The group active in milk collection logistics is the first customer in Belgium to use the electric flagship of Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

Example from Austria: Friedl

The family-run company Friedl, which specializes in national and international temperature-controlled transport solutions, took delivery of its first fully electric eActros 600 in July, which is now being used for long-distance transport. The family business is known for its innovative spirit – and was already on the road with the new electric truck from Mercedes-Benz Trucks during the test phase.

Example from France: TRANSPORTS DEROCQ

TRANSPORTS DEROCQ from northern France sent a clear signal for the future in July with its first eActros 600. The family-run company specializes in refrigerated transport and is entering a new phase of sustainable mobility with the fully electric truck.

Example from the United Kingdom: HIVED

HIVED, a young and fast-growing parcel delivery company, expanded its all-electric fleet in July with two of a total of nine eActros 600 vehicles. The trucks are used in the medium-range network throughout the United Kingdom.

Example from Switzerland: Emmi Group

The Emmi Group, Switzerland’s leading milk processing company with an international presence, put its first fully electric eActros 600 into operation in June.

Example from Italy: BRIGO

BRIGO – Breathe New Energy, a pioneer in sustainable, fully electric transport in Italy, expanded its fleet in June with five eActros trucks from Mercedes-Benz Trucks. Three eActros 600 and two eActros 300 trucks will support the company’s emission-free transport mission in the future. The handover took place at the opening of Milence’s first charging hub in Italy – the joint venture between Daimler Truck, the TRATON GROUP, and the Volvo Group, which has set itself the goal of establishing and operating 1,700 high-performance public charging points in Europe by 2027.

About the eActros 600

Mercedes-Benz Trucks celebrated the series launch of the eActros 600 at the end of November last year at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth. Deliveries to customers began in December 2024. The electric flagship from Mercedes-Benz Trucks has already proven its capabilities several times under real-life conditions: In customer use and as part of the “eActros 600 European Testing Tour 2024”, a 15,000-kilometer all-electric development trip through a total of 22 countries and the “European Testing Tour Winter 2025” on around 6,500 kilometers through Northern Europe, each with a gross combination mass of 40 tons. In addition, the e-truck was voted “International Truck of the Year 2025”. The award is the most important prize in the industry and is presented annually by the International Truck of the Year (IToY) organization, consisting of 24 commercial vehicle journalists from Europe.

The high battery capacity of over 600 kilowatt hours – hence the model designation 600 – and a new, particularly efficient electric drive axle developed in-house enable the eActros 600 to achieve a range of 500 kilometers[1] without intermediate charging. This range is accomplished under very realistic and practical conditions with a gross combination mass of 40 tons, which can also be significantly exceeded depending on the driving style and the route. The eActros 600 will even be able to cover well over 1,000 kilometers per day. Intermediate charging during statutory driver breaks makes this possible, provided that charging options are available.

The eActros 600 has three battery packs, each with 207 kWh[2]. These offer an installed total capacity of 621 kWh. The batteries are based on lithium iron phosphate cell technology (LFP) and are characterized by a long service life. The development engineers at Mercedes-Benz Trucks designed the eActros 600 to meet the same requirements for the durability of vehicles and components as a comparable conventional heavy-duty long-haul Actros. This means up to 1.2 million kilometers in ten years of operation. After this period of use, the battery state of health should still be above 80 percent. In contrast to other battery cell technologies, more than 95 percent of the installed capacity can also be used with LFP technology. This facilitates a higher range with the same installed battery capacity. The vehicle is technically designed for a gross combination mass of up to 44 tons. With a standard semitrailer, the eActros 600 has a payload of around 22 tons in the EU. There might be cases in which national law allows higher payloads.

SOURCE: Daimler