Fukushima Branch receives the Tohoku District Transport Bureau Director-General’s Award

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO Hartmut Schick) announced that the company’s Fukushima Branch (Hokida, Fukushima City) has received the “FY2019 Tohoku District Transport Bureau Director-General’s Award for Excellence in Automobile Maintenance,” an award for automobile maintenance service operators located in prefectures under the jurisdiction of the Tohoku District Transport Bureau, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

The Fukushima Branch distributes and offers maintenance services for trucks and buses in the entire area of Fukushima City. The branch received the award for its longstanding contributions to local industry which include voluntarily conducting roadside inspections on express ways.

From the list of automobile maintenance service operators*2 in the prefectures*1 under the jurisdiction of the Tohoku District Transport Bureau, those recognized as particularly excellent because of their superior maintenance technique*3 and contributions to public interest activities*4 receive the “Tohoku District Transport Bureau Director-General’s Award” every year. Of the 230 maintenance service operators that receive the Branch Office Director-General Award, 15 operators which have received the same branch award for three consecutive years receive the “Tohoku District Transport Bureau Director-General Award.”

In 2018 another MFTBC maintenance service center, Chiba Branch (Mihama Ward, Chiba City), received the “FY2018 Kanto District Transport Bureau Director-General’s Award for Excellence in Automobile Maintenance.” Since 2013, when it first received the Chiba Transport Branch Office Director-General’s Award, the branch has received the same award twice in seven years.

MFTBC will continue to ensure that its maintenance service centers across Japan comply with all laws and ordinances, cooperate with branch offices of the Transport Bureau and are model service centers in their communities.