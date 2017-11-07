Fujitsu and HERE to partner on advanced mobility services and autonomous driving

Fujitsu and HERE Technologies today announced a plan to link their respective technologies into powerful integrated solutions for customers developing advanced mobility services and autonomous cars.

The two companies have signed an agreement with a view to commencing a long-term strategic partnership that would benefit both companies’ customers.

Fujitsu is a leading system integrator with data analytics, AI and high-performance computing technologies, while HERE is a leading provider of accurate and reliable digital mapping and advanced location-based data services and technology. HERE has systematized its approach to location-based data services with the HERE Open Location Platform.

Through their planned partnership, the companies aim to support automakers, mobility providers and cities with integrated, end-to-end technology solutions with an initial focus on Japan-originated companies, while expanding to international markets. The objective: help customers to evolve their mobility-related services.

As a key partner to automakers and other industries, Fujitsu has deep experience in services and information systems such as automotive telematics. The company has provided approaches that utilize data analytics and AI through “Fujitsu Human Centric AI Zinrai” and its mobility service “Fujitsu Mobility Solution SPATIOWL”.

Fujitsu will serve as a strategic system integration partner for HERE, and provide various mobility-related solutions worldwide to address opportunities in the smart city and smart mobility arenas. For example, Fujitsu plans to integrate the technology developed by the two companies to develop and offer innovative mobility-related solutions. The plans include: an on-demand mobility solution for the car-sharing market where car allocation can be optimized based on forecasts of traffic as well as supply and demand; a traffic monitoring solution developed with the aid of information recognized and predicted from camera images that enables quick response to traffic incidents such as violations and accidents; and a multi-modal route guidance solution that optimizes city traffic by taking train delays and congestion relief into account. Fujitsu will also integrate HERE HD Live Map as well as other location services from HERE to complement and enhance its automated vehicle solutions.

To address customers’ growing requirements data analytics that becomes more complex with the expansion of IoT, HERE will work with Fujitsu to enable joint offerings that incorporate Fujitsu’s enhanced analytics and high-performance computing capabilities.

“I am very pleased to provide additional value for customers through our partnership with HERE, a leading map and location information service provider, and I have high expectations that we can expand these efforts globally,” said Shingo Kagawa, CTO at Fujitsu Limited. “By leveraging human-centric AI and high-performance computing technology, as well as our experience with services related to location information it has developed over the years, Fujitsu will promote the expansion of mobility services and the provision of the dynamic maps necessary for autonomous vehicles. Through this collaboration going forward, we will contribute to improved convenience in travel and shipping for people around the world.”

“In the next five to ten years, we will see massive changes in our transport, energy and city infrastructure,” said Edzard Overbeek, CEO HERE Technologies. “During this transition, automakers, transport providers and cities will need fast and easy access to critical location and analytics technologies. By uniting our respective technologies, HERE and Fujitsu can help customers build powerful products and services for the autonomous world.”

