Fujitsu and Autonomic collaborate to bring advanced mobility services to global automakers

Fujitsu and Autonomic, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ford Smart Mobility, today announce a joint collaboration to offer OEMs(1) worldwide a fast and flexible solution to support the automotive industry’s transformation to mobility-as-a-service(2) models. Leveraging Autonomic’s expertise in cloud services for connected vehicles and Fujitsu’s capabilities in technology integration and experience in the automotive space, the companies will initially deliver the Transportation Mobility Cloud (TMC) and Fujitsu systems integration services to Ford Motor Company, followed by a rollout to other automakers globally.

With the growth in connected cars, autonomous driving, sharing services, ride-hailing, and electric vehicles, the automotive industry is moving towards a services-led automotive ecosystem commonly known as mobility-as-a-service. This has dramatically increased the demand for a fast and flexible mobility service platform that’s capable of rapidly processing the vast quantity of data that mobility innovation generates, as well as streamlining applications’ access to that data and those vehicles. Through the new partnership, Fujitsu and Autonomic will combine their business acumen, industry expertise, and digital technologies to accelerate mobility-as-a-service adoption.

Autonomic’s TMC gives car makers and developers the infrastructure to build customer experiences for connected vehicles. Supported by Amazon Web Services, the TMC connects diverse elements of urban mobility systems (connected vehicles, mass transit, personal mobile devices, city infrastructure, and service providers) with the goal of orchestrating a safer, more efficient and sustainable transportation network. With the TMC, Autonomic delivers a flexible and secure platform that provides automakers and other developers the building blocks necessary for connected mobility applications ranging from self-driving car routing, management of large-scale fleets, transit planning and more.

Fujitsu brings its deep experience in OEM systems integration to offer mobility technologies and services including Fujitsu’s stream data processing technology (Dracena(3)). This solution enhancement speeds up the deployment of mobility services to individual customers through the continuous and dynamic processing of vast quantities of IoT data from OEMs, insurance companies, and other verticalized input. As part of the collaboration, Fujitsu also will offer access to its broader digital consulting, services and solutions, as well as its global sales network, to enhance sales.

“Fujitsu is committed to its partnership with Autonomic to realize the future of mobility. We embrace co-creation, where we bring together knowledge, expertise, and technology from our ecosystem partners and customers to create better solutions,” said Junichi Azuma, Corporate Executive officer and EVP, Head of Private Enterprise Business in the Technology Solutions Business at Fujitsu Limited. “Our collaboration with Autonomic exemplifies how co-creation can help us achieve our vision to create a human-centric intelligent society – a safer, more sustainable world and rewarding place for future generations.”‘

“We are delighted to partner with Fujitsu to increase the ease and speed with which the automotive industry can offer mobility services to its customers,” said Gavin Sherry, CEO at Autonomic. “In bringing together the power of the Transportation Mobility Cloud and Fujitsu’s digital technology innovation and expertise in OEM systems integration, we can help automakers enter new markets and achieve new revenue streams.”

“As we transform our business to deliver smart vehicles for a smart world, the partnership between Autonomic and Fujitsu will be a powerful enabler of our strategy,” said Rich Strader, vice president, Mobility Platforms and Products at Ford Motor Company. “With their combined industry knowledge, technical expertise, and world-class technology, they will be able to accelerate the delivery of holistic, and genuinely useful mobility applications.”

