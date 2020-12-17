Fuel cell system modelling headlines new features in latest Ricardo Software release

The latest (2020.4) release of powertrain design and optimization software from Ricardo brings a wealth of new features and capabilities for fuel cell, electrified and conventional vehicles, offering speedier simulations and improved productivity.

Notable among the new capabilities and features delivered in the 2020.4 release is the inclusion of a new fuel cell library within the complete vehicle system modelling and simulation package IGNITE. This feature enables software users to investigate and compare different design and powertrain system architecture strategies extremely quickly. The library enables users to simulate Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEMFC) fuel cell systems to investigate how this technology can be applied to automotive and rail vehicles. The library includes all the necessary objects to model such systems, and is validated against published data for a fuel cell vehicle driving the US06 drive cycle.

Significant enhancements have also been made to the real-time performance simulation package WAVE-RT, with higher fidelity models and improvements to the process and run time of simulations. Together, these innovations underscore Ricardo’s continued position as a pre-eminent source of efficient calibration solutions for the world’s automotive, powertrain and transportation industries.

Elsewhere in the 2020.4 release, improvements have been made to the combustion modelling capabilities of the VECTIS CFD package. With the pressure on automakers to reduce vehicle emissions and improve fuel economy in order to comply with future regulations in the US, Europe and China, a detailed direct kinetics combustion model is now available to assist in meeting ever more stringent new targets. The Ricardo Detailed Direct Kinetics (R2DK) Framework provides VECTIS with the capability of solving detailed chemical kinetics for combustion on the fly as the simulation progresses.

Enhancements have been made too to the speed and productivity of VECTIS simulations through two key developments. Firstly, triggered convergence criteria allow settings to be altered on the fly as the simulation progresses without manually stopping, adjusting and restarting the simulation. Secondly, restarting simulations with different meshes allows simulations to be arbitrarily restarted from grids of different mesh density or different topology. This enhancement provides an observed 20-30 percent improvement in overall runtime for in-cylinder simulations.

“I am pleased that Ricardo Software has been able to conclude 2020 with a very positive range of enhancements in the form of the 2020.4 release,” commented Ricardo Software MD Kimberly Matenchuk. “This new release shows our commitment to provide the very best in simulation capabilities, as required by those developing fuel cell, battery and hybrid vehicle powertrain systems, as well as those pushing the boundaries of fuel efficiency and low emissions in combustion engines. This new release demonstrates clearly Ricardo Software’s dedication to equipping our customers with advanced technologies that help them to develop the cleaner, more efficient and sustainable vehicles of tomorrow.”

SOURCE: Ricardo