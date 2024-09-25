FTXT debuts at IAA Transportation 2024 in Germany, long-haul hydrogen power solutions garner significant attention

From September 16 to 22, the IAA Transportation 2024 (formerly the German Hannover Commercial Vehicle Show) took place grandly at the Hannover Exhibition Center

From September 16 to 22, the IAA Transportation 2024 (formerly the German Hannover Commercial Vehicle Show) took place grandly at the Hannover Exhibition Center. As a key global event for the commercial vehicle industry, this year’s exhibition attracted 2,300 renowned commercial vehicle manufacturers worldwide, showcasing innovations in logistics, transportation, and solutions.

As one of the leading companies in China’s hydrogen energy and fuel cell industry, FTXT, the ecosystem enterprises of GWM, prominently displayed its 255kW high-power hydrogen fuel cell engine for commercial vehicles. This includes the 300+kW expanded graphite plate stack, the second-generation high-performance membrane electrode, the “Jupiter” large-capacity onboard liquid hydrogen storage system, and various core components. The display highlighted the comprehensive long-haul hydrogen power solutions and supply chain system, offering a green, efficient, and “zero-carbon” option to the global commercial vehicle market, once again showcasing the strength and appeal of Chinese hydrogen energy enterprises to the world.

Comprehensive Long-Haul Hydrogen Power Solutions: Driving the Green Transition of the Global Commercial Vehicle Market

At the event, FTXT Energy presented its customized “Comprehensive Long-Haul Hydrogen Power Solutions,” tailored to meet the specific needs of mid-to-long-distance and heavy-duty commercial transport. This attracted numerous well-known enterprises across the industry for potential collaborations.

For mid-range distances of 300-500km and heavy-duty transportation scenarios, FTXT Energy provides a “120kW fuel cell system + 35MPa/70MPa high-pressure Type IV hydrogen storage tanks” solution. This is designed to meet the demand for fast refueling, high efficiency, and low energy consumption in mid-distance commercial transport, ensuring low cost of purchasing and operating while maintaining reliability in mid-range transport.

For long-haul distances of 500km-1000km or even beyond 1000km with heavy loads, FTXT Energy offers a “255kW high-power fuel cell system + large-capacity ultra-low temperature liquid hydrogen storage system.” With its exceptional power performance and high energy density, this solution is ideal for providing power to heavy-duty commercial vehicles, ensuring excellent range.

Notably, FTXT Energy’s breakthroughs in liquid hydrogen technology, particularly in ultra-low temperature and high-flow transportation, have significantly improved the efficiency of hydrogen storage and transport. These advancements enhance the safety, reliability, and efficiency of hydrogen utilization technology, offering valuable insights for the global large-scale development and commercialization of liquid hydrogen technology.

Previously, FTXT Energy launched its “Jupiter” onboard liquid hydrogen storage system, with a single tank capable of storing more than 80kg of hydrogen. The system boasts a hydrogen storage density of ≥8wt%, enabling a range of over 1000km. The system has completed key tests, such as drop and vibration tests, conducted by authoritative institutions like the China Aerospace Institute and the China Special Equipment Inspection and Research Institute. The comprehensive performance of this system has reached international advanced standards. It was also used in full-route testing on the GWM’s “New Long March 1 Liquid Hydrogen Heavy Truck.” Its high energy density and efficient storage and transport make it a powerful support for long-haul hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles.

Currently, FTXT Energy is providing liquid hydrogen technology and solution services to global markets.

Actively Integrating into the Global Industry Chain: Accelerating International Market Expansion

FTXT Energy is actively integrating into the global industrial and supply chains with an international perspective. The company is accelerating its overseas market expansion, aiming to bring Chinese hydrogen energy technology to the global stage.

In terms of technological innovation and global R&D collaboration, FTXT Energy has established R&D centers in “four countries and five locations,” leveraging the industrial layout and resources of Great Wall Group. By gathering top-tier global R&D resources, FTXT Energy has accumulated rich technical experience and scientific data in innovation, product development, and forward-looking research. This has formed a strong foundation of technological innovation and a global R&D network, providing robust support for the innovation of hydrogen energy technologies and products.

In terms of industrial and supply chain integration, FTXT Energy, through its “chain-linking” strategy, not only strengthens collaboration with sister units within the group but also actively establishes international partnerships with external supply chain partners. Together, they are building a globally integrated development model that encompasses production, storage, transportation, refueling, and application of hydrogen energy. By integrating global resources and technological innovations, they achieve “end-to-end” collaboration in development, production, and supply, enhancing the efficiency, stability, and effectiveness of the supply chain. This enables FTXT Energy to quickly respond to global market demands and provide high-quality, efficient hydrogen energy solutions, fostering the rapid development and commercialization of the hydrogen energy industry.

In terms of hydrogen energy application and demonstration operations, FTXT Energy collaborates with end-users across the industry chain. Using hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles as the entry point, the company has promoted hydrogen vehicles in more than 10 cities across China. It has actively participated in the construction of hydrogen refueling stations and hydrogen-powered highways. Through the diversified promotion and application of multi-models, multi-scenarios, and multi-fields, FTXT Energy has validated the economic feasibility of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, creating a high-quality “market ecosystem.” This provides valuable “benchmark” experience for scaling and commercializing hydrogen energy in transportation and other sectors.

Moreover, in international hydrogen energy cooperation, FTXT Energy, following Great Wall Group’s “Ecosystem Going Global” strategy, has signed strategic hydrogen energy project cooperation agreements with partners from countries such as Brazil, Canada, and Italy. These collaborations not only enhance FTXT Energy’s influence in the global hydrogen energy industry but also lay a solid foundation for its global strategic expansion.

With this “international expansion” to Europe, FTXT Energy once again demonstrated the technological innovation strength and high-end equipment manufacturing capabilities of Chinese hydrogen energy companies on the global stage.

At the same time, it further underscores FTXT Energy’s solid foundation in technological innovation, supply chain integration, and demonstration scenario experience, marking that FTXT Energy has the comprehensive competitiveness to break into international markets and is faced with a new opportunity for continued growth in the global market.

