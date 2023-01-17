Frost & Sullivan rewards TargaTelematics with the Europe Enabling Technology Leadership Award 2022

According to Frost & Sullivan, Targa Telematics' innovative technology helps customers reduce costs and improve insurance security measures

Targa Telematics , a tech company specializing in the development of IoT (Internet of Things) solutions and digital platforms in the field of connected mobility, was awarded by Frost & Sullivan with the Europe Enabling Technology Leadership Award 2022 , for the development of cutting-edge technologies in area of ​​UBI (usage-based insurance).

The award attests to the main strengths of Targa Telematics, specialized in customized solutions to meet the wide range of customer needs. The Italian tech company is recognized in the European market in particular for high-tech solutions, such as fully customizable ones based on IoT (Internet of Things) technologies, smart-mobility and advanced digital platforms for mobility operators.

This award adds to the previous recognition from Frost & Sullivan, which during 2022 had awarded Targa Telematics, with the “Technology Innovation Leader” in the vehicle leasing and rental sector in Europe.

Nicola de Mattia , CEO of Targa Telematics, commented: “Research & Development has always been fundamental in our company. This award once again confirms the central role we play in the hi-tech sector and the goal we have to enable and support the digital transformation of customers.”

Manuel Albornoz , best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, added: “Targa Telematics offers an exceptional portfolio of technology solutions. From claims management solutions, driver profiling and safety, to telematic boxes for asset monitoring and fleet performance optimisation. Targa Telematics is one of the main players in the sector and a partner of the biggest brands in the insurance sector” .

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies that distinguish themselves in regional and global markets for outstanding achievements and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market players and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive integrative research to identify industry best practices.

SOURCE: TargaTelematics