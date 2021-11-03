Frost & Sullivan recognises Webfleet Solutions as 2021 European Fleet Telematics Company of the Year

Webfleet Solutions has been awarded for its strong leadership position in the fleet management industry, exemplified by its innovative fleet solutions that contribute to a sustainable and safe future for mobility

Based on its recent analysis of the fleet telematics market, Frost & Sullivan has recognised Webfleet Solutions – a Bridgestone Company, with the 2021 European Fleet Telematics Company of the Year Award.

The expert panel commended Webfleet Solutions for its strong leadership position and its innovative products, solutions and services that meet ever-evolving customer needs. Specifically highlighted were the company’s newest advanced solutions in its telematics service platform, WEBFLEET: WEBFLEET Video, a fully integrated video telematics solution and WEBFLEET Electric Vehicle Solutions, which supports the electrification journey of commercial fleets.

A special recognition was given to Webfleet Solutions’ commitment to continual environmental improvement through sustainable operations and the lowering of its carbon dioxide footprint. By partnering with NGO Justdiggit, the company is also enabling its customers to join its Green Mission with the newly developed Green Your Fleet platform.

Commenting on the award, Frost & Sullivan’s analyst Krishna Chaithanya B, Program Manager Connected Fleet said: ‘The Company of the Year Award is the most prestigious award that Frost & Sullivan grants any company. We are recognising Webfleet Solutions for its excellence in growth, innovation and leadership. Becoming part of Bridgestone, the resulting synergy snowballed to become an unstoppable power in the fleet management solutions industry in Europe.’

Taco van der Leij, Vice President of Webfleet Solutions Europe added: ‘We are honoured to receive this prestigious Frost & Sullivan award once again, which underpins our position as Europe’s leading telematics provider. It recognises the actions of many individuals, including our employees, customers and partners, who support us every day, contributing to a sustainable and safe future for mobility.’

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognises their best practices.

