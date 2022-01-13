Frost and Sullivan selects KPIT Technologies for the prestigious 2021 Global Over-the-air (OTA) and Cloud Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Frost & Sullivan, a leading global business consulting firm, has recognized KPIT Technologies for Frost & Sullivan 2021 Global OTA and Cloud Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Frost & Sullivan, a leading global business consulting firm, has recognized KPIT Technologies for Frost & Sullivan 2021 Global OTA and Cloud Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award.

Every year, Frost & Sullivan recognizes companies across a range of regional and global markets for their superior leadership and innovation in various categories. Under the Best Practices Awards, Frost & Sullivan has recognized KPIT Technologies for its commitment to innovation, creativity, commercialization success, client acquisition, growth potential, and human capital.

The methodology for determining award recipients involves extensive research and analysis of each offering by Frost & Sullivan industry experts.

KPIT Technologies has over 20 years of experience in the automotive and mobility domain across multiple segments and has offered OTA(Over-the-Air) solutions for more than seven years. KPIT’s Remote Software Management Platform includes a full-function OTA cloud platform and supporting client software. The solution is focused on managing large software and hardware dependencies unique to the complexities and product lifecycle of automotive. To date, KPIT has deployed OTA components in more than 5 million vehicles on the road and over 11 million additional OTA vehicles in our customers’ production pipelines.

Commenting on this award, Anubhav Grover, Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan, said, “KPIT has forged its 20 years of domain expertise in automotive software engineering to develop production-ready full-vehicle OTA software solutions and services. The company understands of vehicle software architecture and discussions with OEMs have allowed it to establish an innovation process and ensure its solution tailors to OEM needs and provides a scalable, secure, and efficient platform.”

Jonas Nicholson, VP and Head of Digital Connected Solutions at KPIT Technologies, notes, “KPIT’s understanding of contemporary in-vehicle architecture combined with our Cloud technology expertise makes us the right partner for OEMs and Tier 1s, building secure, end-to- end connected experiences. It’s great to see the team’s work recognized by the thought leaders at Frost & Sullivan. We are delighted to receive this award for KPIT’s Remote Software Management Platform.”

SOURCE: KPIT