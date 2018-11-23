From the sea to the mountains to the vine – an epic California road trip with B&O and Mustang Bullitt

One of HARMAN’s most exciting automotive collaborations to debut this year was between B&O and Ford for the 2019 Mustang Bullitt. Inspired by the iconic Mustang that Steve McQueen raced through the streets of San Francisco in the 1968 film “Bullitt,” the 2019 limited-edition is the first-ever Mustang to offer the powerful and inspiring sound of a 1,000-watt, 12-speaker premium B&O audio system.

On October 25, we enlisted a group of six influencers and media to help us spread the word about the availability of the Bullitt with B&O and share the emotional connection between music and driving through their own unique lens. They put their Bullitts to the test in Southern California during a curated drive experience that took them from the beaches of Orange County, over the mountains and famous vistas of the Ortega Highway, and into the beautiful wine country of the Temecula Valley. Against the backdrop of this varied terrain, our guests channeled their inner Steve McQueen to the tune of a specially crafted playlists of songs about the enduring allure of California.

But before they hit the road, the group met at the Bang & Olufsen showroom at the South Coast Collection in Costa Mesa where experts from Bang & Olufsen and Ford shared some interesting background about what makes the collaboration so special, including the B&O brand and design story, and the process of crafting B&O premium sound system designed expressly for the Mustang. The group also received a full tour of the showroom to highlight the Bang & Olufsen’s impressive range of lifestyle, luxury and home audio products, as well as its design-forward aesthetic.

The half day road trip ended at Doffo Winery where the media, influencers and folks from HARMAN and Ford turned over their keys to enjoy a tasting and tour of the boutique winery, which also happens to house the largest collection of vintage motorbikes in California. Another unique aspect is the classical music which is continuously played through speakers around the vineyard to encourage the grape vines to grow strong and bear good fruit. The family’s passion for automotive and belief in the transformative power of music felt well aligned with the values of the Ford and B&O collaboration so it was a fitting end to a fantastic day with fast cars and great company.

Check out these videos for more information:

