From rugged roads to heavy loads: Dacia launches Duster Cargo

Dacia launches a Cargo variant of its iconic Duster, bringing go-anywhere versatility to the LCV market

The new Dacia Duster Cargo brings the award-winning SUV’s exceptional value-for-money and go-anywhere capability to the light commercial vehicle market, offering hard-working businesses all the practicality and versatility they need to get the job done, regardless of where the work is.

Duster Cargo features the same rugged looks as the passenger version but builds on its robust and resilient nature by adding a tough, hard-wearing flat load area offering 1,149 litres of space and a payload of up to 430kg.

Homologated as an N1 commercial, the conversion takes place at the factory, guaranteeing the quality of the installation and preserving the three-year, 60,000-mile warranty. Subject to terms and conditions, customers can also benefit from Dacia Zen, which gives an additional 1-year of warranty by servicing your vehicle at Dacia, up to 7-years or 75,000 miles.

Dacia’s technicians replace the rear seats with a completely flat wooden load floor, finished with a durable material surface. The load area is separated from the front passenger compartment by a sturdy mesh bulkhead, while four lashing points further help to secure loose cargo.

A full-length removable load cover shields the cargo area’s contents from prying eyes, aided by the opaque film applied to the fixed rear windows. Finally, rubber mats add an extra layer of protection.

The Duster Cargo is available with a choice of two modern electrified petrol engines. These include an advanced hybrid powertrain with exceptional efficiency, and a mild hybrid coupled with 4×4 transmission to offer genuine all-terrain abilities, even with a full load on board.

Introduced to Duster only last week, the hybrid 155 combines a 109 bhp 4-cylinder petrol engine, two electric motors (a 50 hp motor and a high-voltage starter / generator), a 1.4 kWh battery (230V) and an automatic electric gearbox. It has four gears for the ICE engine and two for the electric motors. This combined technology is made possible by the absence of a clutch.

The regenerative braking function works alongside the battery, with its high energy recovery capacity, and the efficient automatic gearbox, allowing Duster to remain in all-electric mode for significant periods of time in the city. What’s more, efficiency is heightened through the car always starting in all-electric mode.

The mild hybrid 130 combines a 1.2 litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V motor which aids the combustion engine when starting off or accelerating, helping to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by about 10%.

In Duster Cargo, this powertrain is coupled with 4×4 transmission as well as Dacia’s new 4×4 Terrain Control that offers a choice of five modes to match the prevailing conditions. In addition, Adaptive Hill Descent Control automatically regulates the Duster’s speed during steep descents, while 217mm of ground clearance ensures Duster Cargo can always get to the job at hand, no matter how remote it is.

Dacia has long believed in keeping things simple, and Duster Cargo is no different. Offered in one, generously equipped Expression trim, this go-anywhere LCV includes everything you need and nothing you don’t.

In fact, the list of standard equipment is extensive, with 17-inch Tergan diamond-cut alloy wheels, a Y-shaped LED lighting signature, longitudinal roof bars, body-coloured door handles, tinted windows, automatic wipers, and wheel-arch protection and snorkel finished in Starkle®, Dacia’s tough new fully recyclable material that flaunts its unpainted finish with a mottled look that comes from its up to 20% recycled composition.

Inside, there are front electric windows with driver’s one-touch operation, an electric parking brake, high central armrest with console storage, height and reach adjustable steering wheel, 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat, height-adjustable front seatbelts and headrests, air conditioning, automatic central locking, 7-inch digital driver display, and 10.1-inch Media Display with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto.

As with all models in the Dacia range, Duster Cargo benefits from a comprehensive array of safety and driver assistance systems, including six airbags, cruise control with speed limiter, traffic sign recognition with speed alert and Intelligent Speed Assist, rear parking sensors, rear view camera, driver attention warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, advanced emergency braking system, emergency E-Call, vehicle dynamic control, and hill start assist.

Three exterior colours are available, starting with Glacier White, the perfect blank canvas for your own livery, followed by two metallic options – Pearl Black and Shadow Grey.

The new Duster Cargo is available to order now, priced from £22,995 ex. VAT for the mild hybrid 130 4×4 and £23,595 ex. VAT for the hybrid 155. First customer delivers are expected before the end of the year.

Pricing

VERSION VED YEAR 1 BIK BASIC PRICE VAT 20% TOTAL RETAIL PRICE FIRST REG FEE DELIVERY CHARGE ON-THE-ROAD
Expression mild hybrid 130 4×4 £345 33% £22,995.00 £4,599.00 £27,594.00 £55 £700 £28,694
Expression hybrid 155 £345 27% £23,595.00 £28,314.00 £28,314.00 £55 £700 £29,414

 Dimensions

DIMENSIONS (mm) 4×4 4×2
Wheelbase 2658 2658
Overall bodywork length 4343 4343
Width without mirrors 1813 1813
Front overhang 857 857
Rear overhang 828 827
Front track 1578 1578
Rear track 1556 1556
Overall width with door mirrors folded/unfolded 1921 / 2069 1921 / 2069
Unladen height / with roof bars 1621 / 1661 1616 / 1656
Ground clearance 217 209
Front elbow room 1444 1444
Front shoulder width 1396 1396
Front headroom 844 844
CARGO SPACE (mm)  
Boot height 700 700
Boot height under compartment cover 172 172
Width between wheel arches 1000 1000
Load length 1345 1345
CARGO VOLUME (m/ L)  
Cargo space under compartment cover 0.19 / 119 0.19 / 119
Cargo space measured to the roof 0.97 / 1030 0.97 / 1030

Technical specifications

ENGINE MILD HYBRID 130 4×4 HYBRID 155 4×2
Fuel Petrol Petrol / Electric
Aspiration Turbocharged Normally aspirated
Capacity (cc) 1199 1789
Bore & Stroke (mm) 78 x 83.6 78 x 93.7
Cylinders / valves 3 / 12 4 / 16
Max Power (hp) 130 @ 4,500 rpm 155 @ 5,750 rpm
Max Torque (Nm) 230 @ 1,750 rpm Petrol: 172 @ 3,000 rpm

Electric: 205 @ 3,000 rpm
GEARBOX    
Drive Type AWD FWD
Gearbox Type Manual Automatic
Number of Forward Gears 6 6 (4-speed gearbox + 2 EV)
PERFORMANCE    
Max Speed (mph) 112 112
0 – 62mph (seconds) 11 9.4
FUEL ECONOMY AND EMISSIONS    
Combined Cycle (mpg) 46.3 59
CO2 Emissions (g/km) 135 109
Fuel Tank Capacity (litres) 55 50
STEERING    
Steering Type Electric Power Steering Electric Power Steering
Turning Circle Between Kerbs (Kerb-to-Kerb) (m) 10.86 10.96
BRAKING    
Front Discs (mm) 280/296 296
Rear Discs (mm) 280 280
WHEELS AND TYRES    
Tyres 215/65 R17 99H
WEIGHT (kg)     
Kerb Weight 1206 1204
Max Payload 410 430
Max Gross Vehicle Weight 1895 1905
Max Braked Towing Weight 1500 750
Max Unbraked Towing Weight 730 725

SOURCE: Dacia

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/from-rugged-roads-to-heavy-loads-dacia-launches-duster-cargo/

