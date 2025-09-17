From rugged roads to heavy loads: Dacia launches Duster Cargo

Dacia launches a Cargo variant of its iconic Duster, bringing go-anywhere versatility to the LCV market

The new Dacia Duster Cargo brings the award-winning SUV’s exceptional value-for-money and go-anywhere capability to the light commercial vehicle market, offering hard-working businesses all the practicality and versatility they need to get the job done, regardless of where the work is.

Duster Cargo features the same rugged looks as the passenger version but builds on its robust and resilient nature by adding a tough, hard-wearing flat load area offering 1,149 litres of space and a payload of up to 430kg.

Homologated as an N1 commercial, the conversion takes place at the factory, guaranteeing the quality of the installation and preserving the three-year, 60,000-mile warranty. Subject to terms and conditions, customers can also benefit from Dacia Zen, which gives an additional 1-year of warranty by servicing your vehicle at Dacia, up to 7-years or 75,000 miles.

Dacia’s technicians replace the rear seats with a completely flat wooden load floor, finished with a durable material surface. The load area is separated from the front passenger compartment by a sturdy mesh bulkhead, while four lashing points further help to secure loose cargo.

A full-length removable load cover shields the cargo area’s contents from prying eyes, aided by the opaque film applied to the fixed rear windows. Finally, rubber mats add an extra layer of protection.

The Duster Cargo is available with a choice of two modern electrified petrol engines. These include an advanced hybrid powertrain with exceptional efficiency, and a mild hybrid coupled with 4×4 transmission to offer genuine all-terrain abilities, even with a full load on board.

Introduced to Duster only last week, the hybrid 155 combines a 109 bhp 4-cylinder petrol engine, two electric motors (a 50 hp motor and a high-voltage starter / generator), a 1.4 kWh battery (230V) and an automatic electric gearbox. It has four gears for the ICE engine and two for the electric motors. This combined technology is made possible by the absence of a clutch.

The regenerative braking function works alongside the battery, with its high energy recovery capacity, and the efficient automatic gearbox, allowing Duster to remain in all-electric mode for significant periods of time in the city. What’s more, efficiency is heightened through the car always starting in all-electric mode.

The mild hybrid 130 combines a 1.2 litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V motor which aids the combustion engine when starting off or accelerating, helping to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by about 10%.

In Duster Cargo, this powertrain is coupled with 4×4 transmission as well as Dacia’s new 4×4 Terrain Control that offers a choice of five modes to match the prevailing conditions. In addition, Adaptive Hill Descent Control automatically regulates the Duster’s speed during steep descents, while 217mm of ground clearance ensures Duster Cargo can always get to the job at hand, no matter how remote it is.

Dacia has long believed in keeping things simple, and Duster Cargo is no different. Offered in one, generously equipped Expression trim, this go-anywhere LCV includes everything you need and nothing you don’t.

In fact, the list of standard equipment is extensive, with 17-inch Tergan diamond-cut alloy wheels, a Y-shaped LED lighting signature, longitudinal roof bars, body-coloured door handles, tinted windows, automatic wipers, and wheel-arch protection and snorkel finished in Starkle®, Dacia’s tough new fully recyclable material that flaunts its unpainted finish with a mottled look that comes from its up to 20% recycled composition.

Inside, there are front electric windows with driver’s one-touch operation, an electric parking brake, high central armrest with console storage, height and reach adjustable steering wheel, 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat, height-adjustable front seatbelts and headrests, air conditioning, automatic central locking, 7-inch digital driver display, and 10.1-inch Media Display with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™.

As with all models in the Dacia range, Duster Cargo benefits from a comprehensive array of safety and driver assistance systems, including six airbags, cruise control with speed limiter, traffic sign recognition with speed alert and Intelligent Speed Assist, rear parking sensors, rear view camera, driver attention warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, advanced emergency braking system, emergency E-Call, vehicle dynamic control, and hill start assist.

Three exterior colours are available, starting with Glacier White, the perfect blank canvas for your own livery, followed by two metallic options – Pearl Black and Shadow Grey.

The new Duster Cargo is available to order now, priced from £22,995 ex. VAT for the mild hybrid 130 4×4 and £23,595 ex. VAT for the hybrid 155. First customer delivers are expected before the end of the year.

Pricing

VERSION VED YEAR 1 BIK BASIC PRICE VAT 20% TOTAL RETAIL PRICE FIRST REG FEE DELIVERY CHARGE ON-THE-ROAD Expression mild hybrid 130 4×4 £345 33% £22,995.00 £4,599.00 £27,594.00 £55 £700 £28,694 Expression hybrid 155 £345 27% £23,595.00 £28,314.00 £28,314.00 £55 £700 £29,414

Dimensions

DIMENSIONS (mm) 4×4 4×2 Wheelbase 2658 2658 Overall bodywork length 4343 4343 Width without mirrors 1813 1813 Front overhang 857 857 Rear overhang 828 827 Front track 1578 1578 Rear track 1556 1556 Overall width with door mirrors folded/unfolded 1921 / 2069 1921 / 2069 Unladen height / with roof bars 1621 / 1661 1616 / 1656 Ground clearance 217 209 Front elbow room 1444 1444 Front shoulder width 1396 1396 Front headroom 844 844 CARGO SPACE (mm) Boot height 700 700 Boot height under compartment cover 172 172 Width between wheel arches 1000 1000 Load length 1345 1345 CARGO VOLUME (m3 / L) Cargo space under compartment cover 0.19 / 119 0.19 / 119 Cargo space measured to the roof 0.97 / 1030 0.97 / 1030

Technical specifications

ENGINE MILD HYBRID 130 4×4 HYBRID 155 4×2 Fuel Petrol Petrol / Electric Aspiration Turbocharged Normally aspirated Capacity (cc) 1199 1789 Bore & Stroke (mm) 78 x 83.6 78 x 93.7 Cylinders / valves 3 / 12 4 / 16 Max Power (hp) 130 @ 4,500 rpm 155 @ 5,750 rpm Max Torque (Nm) 230 @ 1,750 rpm Petrol: 172 @ 3,000 rpm Electric: 205 @ 3,000 rpm GEARBOX Drive Type AWD FWD Gearbox Type Manual Automatic Number of Forward Gears 6 6 (4-speed gearbox + 2 EV) PERFORMANCE Max Speed (mph) 112 112 0 – 62mph (seconds) 11 9.4 FUEL ECONOMY AND EMISSIONS Combined Cycle (mpg) 46.3 59 CO 2 Emissions (g/km) 135 109 Fuel Tank Capacity (litres) 55 50 STEERING Steering Type Electric Power Steering Electric Power Steering Turning Circle Between Kerbs (Kerb-to-Kerb) (m) 10.86 10.96 BRAKING Front Discs (mm) 280/296 296 Rear Discs (mm) 280 280 WHEELS AND TYRES Tyres 215/65 R17 99H WEIGHT (kg) Kerb Weight 1206 1204 Max Payload 410 430 Max Gross Vehicle Weight 1895 1905 Max Braked Towing Weight 1500 750 Max Unbraked Towing Weight 730 725

SOURCE: Dacia