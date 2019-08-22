From rail to buses: HUBER+SUHNER leads the way in connected mobility

When it comes to transportation, reliability and safety are critical. In 2017, HUBER+SUHNER was first approached by one of Europe’s leading bus manufacturers. The customer required solutions that would meet the industry standards including ECE-R10, ECE-R118 and automotive registrations, while allowing for ease of installation, high-quality performance and above all customisation. The project is one of a number of initiatives that has led to HUBER+SUHNER cementing its position as a leading provider of connected mobility solutions with its SENCITY Road antenna portfolio used across the transportation industry.

The true meaning of connected mobility for buses

Public transport in general has come a long way over the last decade when it comes to the technology in transport. The industry has seen major technological advancements. Buses are no longer just a way to get from one destination to another – comfort, safety and connectivity have all become essential.

As part of the appointing process by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators, all suppliers must ensure that the products meet industry requirements including ECE-R10 electromagnetic compatibility, Vehicle Certification Authority approvals and ECE-R118 fire resistance testing. If a company does not meet these specification requirements, then OEMs and system integrators will not appoint them as a supplier.

Enabling the integration of safe, reliable transportation, HUBER+SUHNER is developing its SENCITY Road antenna portfolio which satisfies all the necessary safety requirements of vehicle manufacturers.

HUBER+SUHNER integrated tailored SENCITY Road products with MAN to address its requirements including antennas with LTE, GPS and Wi-Fi to manage direct customer internet access, surveillance, maintenance and digital data. To avoid roaming costs a Wi-Fi-configured antenna was integrated into the system to exchange data while the bus is in the depot. In addition to the infotainment system required, a GPS-configured antenna was also installed to improve connectivity and localisation in its local area.

“Vehicle connectivity over the air is something that we take very seriously at MAN and it is an area where much education is needed. For this to be possible we need to work closely with our suppliers. HUBER+SUHNER provides high-quality products that encompass all the certification, tests and registrations that the industry requires. Looking into the future we see many challenges upcoming to assure the best connectivity of our vehicles. We are confident that HUBER+SUHNER is the right partner to address our needs and improve performance. Siegfried Seidel, Product Marketing & Technical Support Bus; MAN Truck & Bus Deutschland GmbH (MTBD)

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: HUBER+SUHNER