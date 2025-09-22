From pilot fleet to series production: the new BMW iX5 Hydrogen

Technology-open approach as strategic success factor

The BMW Group is launching a vehicle with five different drivetrain technologies. The new BMW X5 will be the first model to offer customers a choice of battery electric, plug-in hybrid, petrol, diesel, and hydrogen fuel cell technology. The HyMoS (Hydrogen Mobility at Scale) initiative is designed to promote the development of hydrogen ecosystems and refueling stations in metropolitan areas and aims for an initial pilot implementation in Germany.

“By launching the new BMW X5 with a choice of five drive system variants, we are once again demonstrating our leading position as a technology pioneer,” says Joachim Post, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Development at an BMW event in New York. “Hydrogen has an essential part to play in global decarbonisation, which is why we are committed to driving the technology forward.”

Product diversity continues to be a key success factor for the BMW Group. A wide-ranging portfolio of drive systems – encompassing ICE engines, plug-in hybrids, battery electric drive systems and, starting with the new BMW iX5 Hydrogen in 2028, hydrogen fuel cell technology – lays the foundations for successfully meeting the varying demands and needs of customers worldwide both now and in the future.

Flexible manufacturing structures and high levels of integration expertise enable this array of drive technologies to be implemented efficiently in the new BMW X5 range in terms of development, purchasing and production. This means the BMW model line-up will include two types of fully electric drivetrain (battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell) from 2028, underlining the rigorous application of the brand’s technology-open approach.

The new BMW iX5 Hydrogen

Following successful testing of the pilot fleet worldwide, the new BMW iX5 Hydrogen* will enter the market as the brand’s first-ever series-produced hydrogen-powered model. “The new BMW iX5 Hydrogen will be a true BMW – pioneering in its class and delivering the BMW typical driving pleasure,” says Michael Rath, Vice President Hydrogen Vehicles BMW Group.

The drive technology is based on the third-generation fuel cell system that the BMW Group is developing in collaboration with the Toyota Motor Corporation.This technological advance paves the way for a system with a more compact design that is also more powerful and efficient, thereby increasing range and output at the same time as reducing energy consumption. The company’s competence centres in Munich and in the BMW Group Plant Steyr are already building first prototypes. Further drive system components will come from the BMW Group plant in Landshut.

Benefits of hydrogen-powered technology

Hydrogen is recognized as a promising future energy carrier for global decarbonization. It acts as an effective storage medium for renewable energy sources, helping to balance supply and demand and enabling a more stable and reliable integration of renewables into the energy grid. Hydrogen is the missing piece for completing the electric mobility puzzle where battery electric drive systems are not an optimal solution.

HyMoS initiative: alliance for strengthening the hydrogen infrastructure

As well as developing the new BMW iX5 Hydrogen, BMW is also actively involved in efforts to expand the hydrogen refueling network. The HyMoS (Hydrogen Mobility at Scale) initiative was established to support hydrogen ecosystems for mobility in cooperation with industry and institutional partners. The aim of this initiative is to increase the economic viability of hydrogen mobility ecosystems by pooling the demand for all types of vehicles, including trucks, buses and passenger cars. This will help to reach an optimal distribution and usage of hydrogen stations. The initiative supports existing hydrogen ecosystem projects in achieving their full potential by sharing experiences across projects and providing ground support of its industry partners. A pilot phase started with the support of existing ecosystems in Germany and France to gather experiences for deployment to further metropolitan areas and a potential later expansion to other countries.

*As this is a development-phase prototype, energy consumption information according to WLTP is not available yet.

