From Guangzhou to São Paulo: How GAC Motor pioneered electric mobility in Brazil

GAC Motor is an international passenger car manufacturer headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Since its inception in 1997, GAC has rapidly evolved from a domestic joint venture partner to a fully integrated car manufacturer with design, research and development, and manufacturing operations around the world.

In May 2025, we finally expanded our business to Brazil, where hospitality and sustainability coexist. Recognising the rapidly growing demand for electric vehicles in Brazil – driven by government incentives and an expanding charging network – GAC Motor Brazil will shape the Brazilian electric vehicle market.

How is GAC Motor shaping the Brazilian electric vehicle market?

Backed by one of the most ambitious investment strategies in recent years, GAC is laying the groundwork for a long-term shift in how Brazilians drive, move, and think about electric vehicles.

Investment plan: A billion-dollar bet on the future

GAC’s commitment to invest R$6 billion (approximately US$1.06 billion) in Brazil between 2024 and 2028 is one of the most significant foreign automotive investments in Brazil in recent years, a decisive move marked by ambition and confidence.

But what are the stories behind these numbers? First, GAC Motor has set a clear goal: to sell 100,000 vehicles in Brazil in five years. To achieve this milestone, GAC will launch a range of fully electric and hybrid models tailored to the needs of Brazilian drivers, combining advanced electric vehicle technology with local styles. And, the GAC Group plans to build a car factory in Brazil (scheduled to start at the end of 2026) to meet the huge demand in this vast country.

Besides, the issue of recharging is one of the key factors influencing Brazilians’ purchase of electric vehicles. To accelerate the development of electric vehicles in Brazil, GAC has also initiated plans to build a national network of energy supplements, a bold infrastructure project that aims to ensure this is achieved by 2030. This will enable Brazilian drivers to easily recharge their electric vehicles, propelling society forward.

Local collaboration: Building trust through technology

Localisation is not just about building a factory but becoming part of the national ecosystem. That is why one of its first important steps was to sign a strategic partnership agreement with the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Instituto Nacional de Metrologia, Qualidade e Tecnologia), Brazil’s national standards and quality agency.

This partnership is essential. Through its close partnership with Inmetro, GAC Motor ensures that its vehicles meet Brazil’s rigorous safety, environmental, and performance standards, contributing to the development of these benchmarks and regulations, aligning our technology and compliance with the future of the electric vehicle industry in Brazil.

Gac Motors: Tailor-made for the Brazilian lifestyle

The driving force behind GAC Brazil will not only be investment. GAC will depend on offering vehicles that really resonate with Brazilian drivers. That is why we meticulously manufacture electric vehicles that combine cutting-edge technology, comfort, and everyday practicality. Here, we will present three vehicles manufactured by GAC with different styles, including SUVs, luxury vehicles, and hybrids, to meet your different needs:

AION V – Smart, safe, and built to go further

The AION V is a smart choice for tech-savvy families and professionals who dream of a high-performance electric SUV. With a CNCAP and ENCAP certified five-star safety body, the AION V is equipped with L2-level intelligent driving assistance to increase confidence on the motorway and in urban traffic.

With its 400V platform, the AION V is compatible with a wide variety of charging stations, a major advantage with the ongoing evolution of electric vehicle infrastructure in Brazil. With a range of up to 650 kilometres, it gives drivers the freedom to explore Brazil’s vast and varied landscape without worrying about recharging too often. It is a vehicle built for modern mobility in a country on the move.

HYPTEC HT – Luxury and intelligence in one

For those seeking sophistication without compromise, the HYPTEC HT offers a luxury experience with cutting-edge technology. This GAC electric car is designed with eight radar sensors that offer 360° detection, improving safety and convenience for urban manoeuvring and long-distance travel.

One of its most striking features? With an impressive opening height of 213 cm, the gull-wing doors transform every entrance into a highlight—ideal for drivers who like to stand out. Interior comfort is taken to another level, with six airbags for universal safety, an electrically adjustable passenger seat, ventilation, heating, massage, and even 4-way electric leg support. For Brazilians looking for a combination of premium comfort and cutting-edge design, the HYPTEC HT is a statement.

GS4 Hybrid – dynamic, efficient, and suitable for the city

With its bold V-shaped front grille, the GS4 Hybrid brings personality and presence to urban driving. Under the bonnet, it combines the 2.0 AkT engine on GAC’s hybrid platform with the 2DHT gearbox, achieving the right balance between power and fuel efficiency.

With fuel consumption of 14.1 km/l in the city and 11.8 km/l on the motorway, the GS4 Hybrid is ideal for saving fuel without sacrificing everyday performance.

In short, this GAC car is a good option for Brazilian drivers who are curious about electrification but want to easily enter the future with a reliable and stylish hybrid.

Chinese Automakers in Latin America: What are the Opportunities for GAC?

The GAC Group’s bold entry into Brazil coincides with a wave of Chinese automotive investment to reshape the Latin American market structure. According to statistics, Chinese brands currently account for almost 20% of the Latin American automotive market, rising from US$2.2 billion in 2019 to over US$8.5 billion in 2023. In Brazil, local data highlights the change: In 2024, the Chinese market share of NEVs (new energy vehicles) in NEV sales will reach 73%.

This step strengthens the confidence of Chinese cars abroad and creates many opportunities for GAC Motor in the Brazilian market. With its unique values, the different options offered to consumers, investment in the ecosystem, and consideration of Brazilian needs from day one, GAC is ready to become a trusted and well-known brand, not just another newcomer.

Conclusions

With GAC’s debut in Brazil in May 2025, we are bringing more than vehicles. Plus, we are bringing our vision to the Brazilian market. Backed by one of China’s leading state-owned automotive groups in Guangzhou, GAC enters Latin America’s largest economy with a comprehensive strategy: localised production, forward-looking infrastructure, and a wide range of electric and hybrid vehicles tailored to the Brazilian lifestyle.

From Guangzhou to São Paulo, GAC Motor’s journey marks the beginning of a new era of mobility in Brazil, cleaner, smarter, and built for the future.

