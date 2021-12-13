From field to factory: first anniversary of breakthrough green fuel initiative at Bentley headquarters in Crewe

On-site biofuel tank cuts CO2 emissions by 233 tonnes in 12 months

Bentley Motors is celebrating the first anniversary of its breakthrough logistics project to significantly reduce CO2 emissions at the company’s headquarters in Crewe, England, where all Bentley models are built. The installation of an on-site, 34,000-litre biofuel tank and pump has dramatically cut CO2 output from local logistics vehicles by 233 tonnes in just 12 months. As a result of the initiative, Bentley can now run its in-house logistics fleet on 100 per cent green energy.

The ‘Green D+’ biofuel is made from hydrotreated waste vegetable oil (HVO), a fossil-free alternative to diesel that refines renewable and sustainable products such as waste fats, vegetables and oil. It now powers fifteen HGV logistics trucks carrying parts between Crewe and a company storage depot in Winsford, plus a further 20 smaller, on-site vans and security vehicles.

Bentley logistics vehicles have used over 100,000 litres of the waste-based fuel since the new tank and pump were installed in late November 2020. To offset the same amount of CO2 – a saving of 86 per cent – would have required the company to plant 23,291 trees. The resulting reduction in emissions also helped ensure that when the wider Bentley manufacturing site was recertified to PAS 2060 Carbon Neutral standard last month, off-setting was substantially reduced compared to when the certification was first achieved in 2019.

Alongside the HVO biofuel scheme, Bentley’s 250-plus forklift trucks and the tow motors used inside the factory itself are also being charged with green electricity. Much of this power is provided by Bentley’s 30,000 on-site solar panels, which harness power from the sun and played a key part in securing the site’s certification to PAS 2060 carbon neutral standard by the Carbon Trust.

These projects are just part of Bentley’s pioneering Beyond100 strategy, which aims to make the company a global leader in sustainable luxury mobility. Beyond100 will transform Bentley operations, including switching the entire model range to full-electric vehicles only by 2030, making the company end-to-end carbon neutral by the same date.

Peter Bosch, Member of the Board for Manufacturing at Bentley Motors, explains:

“At Bentley our on-site and local logistics vehicles cover around 300,000 miles a year, so this has presented a perfect opportunity to introduce renewable fuels which reduce CO2 emissions from our local logistics by 86 per cent. As we work towards becoming end to end carbon neutral by 2030, these types of breakthrough initiatives are crucial to helping us achieve our future goals.

One year after the initial implementation, sustainable fuels such as HVO and solar electricity now form an integral part of our logistics sustainability strategy for the short to medium term, and we are now working to extend their use. In September, as part of our “gotozero” week, we undertook the first pilots of product deliveries to retailers in the UK using the biofuels. We will continue to extend this in 2022, driving towards our Beyond100 target as the world’s most sustainable luxury car brand.”

SOURCE: Bentley Motors