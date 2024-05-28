From Europe, for Europe: Volkswagen Group launches project for all-electric entry-level mobility

Volkswagen Group brings electric cars for EUR 20,000

The Board of Management of the Volkswagen Group has decided to make all-electric entry-level mobility more widespread. The Brand Group Core will bring affordable electric vehicles from Europe, for Europe, into the market. The world premiere is scheduled for 2027. Volkswagen has been working for some time to offer compact, particularly inexpensive electric vehicles in the price range of around 20,000 euros. In this way, the Group’s volume brands are fulfilling their promise to create mobility for all and continue to facilitate the entry into e-mobility. With its brand diversity, the Volkswagen Group also assumes a social responsibility for affordable, sustainable mobility.

Oliver Blume, CEO Volkswagen Group: “Generations of people associate the strong brands of the Volkswagen Group with their first car – and with affordable mobility. As a group with strong brands, we continue to assume this social responsibility to this day. That’s why I’m very pleased that we’re launching a future-oriented project. It’s about entry-level electric mobility from Europe for Europe. In doing so, we combine a clear commitment to Europe as an industrial location, a European industrial policy and ultimately act in the interests of European customers.”

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand and head of the Brand Group Core: “The future is electric. In order for electromobility to become widespread, attractive vehicles are needed, especially in the entry-level segment. Our brand promise is: electromobility for all. This promise is now being fulfilled in the Brand Group Core. Despite the attractive price, our vehicles will set standards in the entry-level segment in terms of technology, design, quality, and customer experience. This task has become more demanding due to rising energy, material, and raw material costs. One thing is clear: electromobility from Europe for Europe can only succeed with political support and competitive framework conditions.”

Volkswagen for this project is going to rely on a high degree of localization in Europe, which in turn benefits Europe as an industrial location. Another advantage: long transport routes of components are reduced and consequently CO2 pollution is avoided.

The project that has now been decided is another milestone on the way to making electromobility widespread in Europe. Intensive work is already underway on the “Electric Urban Car Family”, with which the Brand Group Core will present electric cars for under 25,000 euros as early as the end of 2025. Two new compact cars, one from VW and one from CUPRA, as well as two small SUVs, one each from Škoda and one from VW, are planned here. All four vehicles will be built in Spain. With the project on all-electric entry-level mobility for 20,000 euros, the Volkswagen Group is now taking the next, consistent step.

SOURCE: Volkswagen