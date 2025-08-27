From electric pioneer to the leading provider of electrified premium vehicles: BMW Group sells 3 millionth electrified vehicle

Three million electrified vehicles from the BMW Group in customer hands

A new record for the sales of electrified vehicles from the BMW Group has been set: With the handover of a 3 Series plug-in hybrid model from the Munich plant to a customer, BMW has sold its three millionth vehicle with an electrified drive. This milestone was achieved through a significant increase in sales of fully electric models and plug-in hybrid models in the first half of 2025.

“With the delivery of the three millionth electrified vehicle, the BMW Group has reached another important milestone that underlines the fact that electrified vehicles are an elementary component of our technology-neutral product portfolio. Furthermore, more than one in four BMW Group vehicles sold in the first half of 2025 was already electrified”, says Jochen Goller, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG Customer, Brands, Sales.

Europe is by far the largest market for electrified vehicles from the BMW Group. Over 60% of the BMW Group’s global deliveries of electrified vehicles were made for the company’s home continent. The share of electrified vehicles in the total sales of the BMW Group here already exceeds 40%. Especially, BMW’s plug-in hybrid vehicles have recently enjoyed growing popularity, achieving a significant increase in sales in the first half of 2025 compared to the previous year.

In July, the BMW Group had already announced the sale of its 1.5 millionth fully electric vehicle, a fully electric MINI Countryman* from the Leipzig plant, which was delivered to a customer in Portugal. If all 1.5 million fully electric vehicles delivered by the BMW Group since the launch of the BMW i3 were lined up, they would stretch over 6,500 kilometers, roughly the distance from Munich to New York City.

The corporate strategy is consistently focused on electric, digital, and circular mobility for the future. Customers can currently choose from more than 15 fully electric models across all group brands, as well as more than ten plug-in hybrids. This includes the revised BMW iX*, which offers a range of over 700 kilometers according to WLTP. The BMW Group laid the foundation for this more than 50 years ago as a pioneer of e-mobility.

*Fuel consumption/emissions data:

BMW 330e Touring: energy consumption weighted combined: 21,6 kWh/100 km and 0,9 l/100 km (WLTP); CO₂ emissions weighted combined: 20 g/km (WLTP); CO₂ classes: unloaded battery F; weighted combined B

MINI Countryman E: Electricity consumption combined: 17,4 – 15,7 kWh/100 km according to WLTP CO₂ emissions combined according to WLTP: 0 g/km; CO₂ Class: A

BMW iX xDrive60: energy consumption combined: 21,9 kWh/100 km (WLTP); CO₂ emissions combined: 0 g/km (WLTP); CO₂ class: A

SOURCE: BMW Group