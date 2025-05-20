From Down Under to the World: Does your Nissan have a secret Kangaroo inside?

Nissan’s kangaroo stamp features in vehicles around the world

For a long time, many Nissan vehicles worldwide have featured a hidden surprise – a distinctive and fun Kangaroo motif stamped on the components produced at Nissan Casting Australia Plant (NCAP), paying homage to their Australian-made roots.

Based in Dandenong South, Victoria, NCAP is a cornerstone of Nissan’s global manufacturing network. As the sole supplier for 40 different components, it produces 1.2-million-parts annually, including casting variants and accessories for high-pressure die-cast aluminium electric vehicle (EV), e-POWER, Final Drive and ICE-engine components. This includes 25 distinct high-pressure die-cast aluminium components and six different tow bars for use in domestic and international markets.

All parts are exported to international assembly plants to be supplied to markets globally. This means that some of our most iconic models in the Nissan Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania (AMIEO) region, such as the Nissan LEAF and Patrol, already hold a visible symbol of Australian craftsmanship and excellence through NCAP’s unique Kangaroo stamp. Now, this mark of quality and authenticity has been officialised with NCAP receiving Australian Made status with every towbar, high- and low-pressure aluminium casting produced at the plant earning the coveted accreditation.

Andrew Humberstone, Managing Director of Nissan Oceania, said, “For many years, the Nissan Casting Australia Plant team has included something of an Easter egg on each of its components sent overseas — a distinctive kangaroo insignia. Following the official Australian Made certification, it’s exciting to see the kangaroo take on a new and globally recognised life of its own with the Australian Made logo embedded for the world to see. “The Nissan Casting Australia Plant is a true local automotive manufacturing success story, and it’s one we’re incredibly proud of. Earning official Australian Made certification is recognition of the team’s hard work over a long period of time in producing world-class componentry that appears in Nissan vehicles around the world.”

The Australian Made symbol is one of the country’s most loved and recognised, with recent Roy Morgan research* indicating 99% of Australians recognise it and 91% of Australians want to see more Australian Made products in the market. The iconic label of a yellow kangaroo on a green background is only issued to products that meet strict criteria, including that the product has undergone its last substantial transformation in Australia.

Established in 1982, the Nissan Casting Australia Plant is now home to 192 staff and contractors. It has evolved with the industry and its transition to zero emission vehicles – from producing componentry for internal combustion (ICE) powered vehicles to advancing its operations to the manufacture of electric and e-POWER hybrid powertrain components. The team of highly skilled engineers and employees work closely with the development teams in Japan, who are helping shape Nissan’s involvement in the future of vehicle mobility.

Australian Made Chief Executive Ben Lazzaro, commented, “It’s great to see Nissan Casting Plant Australia strengthen its commitment to local manufacturing and begin stamping their aluminium castings and towbars with the iconic kangaroo.” “There is a growing demand for Australian products, with country-of-origin increasingly influencing purchasing decisions. As we know, Aussie products are manufactured to some of the highest standards in the world, making them trusted and known for their safety and quality. For more than 35 years, the trusted green and gold kangaroo logo has helped thousands of brands communicate their Australian credentials to consumers, businesses and all levels of government and it’s a great achievement for a company to join this esteemed group.”

