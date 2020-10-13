From adventure to package delivery, Ford adds new recreational and business options for 2021 Transit customers

New for 2021 model year, America’s best-selling van – Ford Transit – is updated with recreational vehicle and parcel delivery option packages for those who work hard and play hard.

“With many Americans working from home and practicing social distancing during the pandemic, the popularity of recreational vehicles has soared at the same time package delivery has seen incredible growth,” says Tiffany Chang, Ford fleet brand strategy manager. “Our new 2021 Transit options help people design the recreational vehicles of their dreams and help enable our commercial customers to more efficiently deliver goods and services across the country.”

Transit vans for play – motorhomes, RVs and adventure vans

July RV shipments were the highest in 40 years at 43,035 units, and 46 million Americans say they plan to take an RV trip in the next 12 months, according to the RV Industry Association.

More than half of all motorhomes sold in the United States are built on Ford chassis. Ford is using its expertise and responding to growing demand with appearance updates for the 2021 Transit, including new wheel choices and three new exterior colors that keep their good looks even when covered in campsite dirt. Three new and improved option packages include the updated Transit Motorhome Prep Package for cutaway, the new RV Prep Package for cargo van and a new Adventure Prep Package for cargo or crew van.

The Motorhome Prep Package now includes Adaptive Cruise Control for added confidence on long trips. Customers can also choose an available new economy-rated version of the popular 3.5-liter EcoBoost® V6 engine designed to support high frontal area conversions like larger motorhomes.

The RV Prep Package includes driver-assist features including a side-sensing system and Adaptive Cruise Control, as well as a heavy-duty trailer tow offering so RV-ers can bring along bikes or other toys. Exterior enhancements include front fog lamps to help light up dark country roads. Inside, four-way manual swivel driver and passenger seats are standard, as is an eight-speaker sound system.

The Adventure Prep Package bundles together popular camper van options including all-wheel drive, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, 3.73:1 limited-slip differential rear axle, heavy-duty front axle and privacy glass. Driver-assist features include Adaptive Cruise Control, reverse and side-sensing systems, and Blind Spot Information System for peace of mind. And when standard technology includes an 8-inch color touch screen with SYNC® 3 and dual USB ports, power point and dual absorbent glass mat batteries, adventure doesn’t have to mean roughing it.

Transit vans for work – parcel delivery and livery

A new Parcel Delivery Package focuses on the needs of an industry seeing incredible growth. It starts with a number of design refinements standard for 2021 Transit that provide improved access to the cargo compartment. The manual parking brake on the floor by the driver’s seat has been replaced in all Transit vans up to 9,500 pounds GVWR by an electronic parking brake, creating a 50 percent wider clear aisle between the front seats.

An optional center console with right-side shifter further improves walkthrough and offers more than 7 inches of additional driver legroom. The overhead shelf is now optional, providing more clearance when standing. The Parcel Delivery Package adds 50/50 hinged rear doors featuring a wide 253-degree opening and full interior lighting to facilitate early morning and late evening deliveries. The armrests have been eliminated from both the driver and passenger seats to further improve cargo access.

The new Livery Package serves the premium transportation market with a ready-made configuration focused on comfort and style. Available for Transit passenger van XLT, the Livery Package includes 10-way power seats finished in ebony leather seating surfaces for all passengers, power sliding side door, HID headlamps, full privacy glass and 16-inch silver wheels.

A honeycomb mesh grille is standard on all 2021 Transit models. Production begins this fall at Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri.

