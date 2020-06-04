From A to B with E: eTruck reduces CO2 emissions at Infineon’s Regensburg site

Infineon Technologies AG is taking a further step towards CO 2 neutrality by focusing on electric mobility for logistics solutions. Just in time for the World Environment Day (June 5), an electric truck will be commissioned at the Regensburg site after two weeks of testing. The vehicle of the logistics partner Kühne+Nagel will drive the distance between the factory premises and an external warehouse in the east of the city four times per working day. Thus, the electric truck will cover around 100 km a day. And thanks to the electric drive, it will save some 18 tons of CO 2 every year.

“At our Annual General Meeting in February, we set the goal for Infineon to be CO 2 neutral by 2030,” said Jochen Hanebeck, Chief Operations Officer on Infineon’s Management Board. “For this, there is not one big measure, but plenty of small steps. The conversion from diesel to electric mobility for transport services in and around our plants is one such step. What we can now learn in Regensburg, we will also implement at the other locations – for the benefit of the environment.”

The 7.5-ton truck from the eTruck manufacturer Framo saves 60 to 100 percent of the CO 2 emissions of a comparable diesel vehicle – depending on how the electricity used was produced. Kühne+Nagel plans to charge the batteries with green electricity. Electricity from renewable energy sources will eliminate CO 2 emissions completely.

The battery developed by Framo has a capacity of 115.6 kWh. This means that the electric truck can cover 115 km – a wide enough range for the daily distance travelled. Infineon will use the vehicle to transport packaging and materials, but also finished products. Infineon moved into the warehouse – the truck’s destination – in late 2019 to expand the production capacity at the Regensburg site. The electric truck is the beginning of a longer-term development. At the Regensburg site, vehicles used in logistics such as trucks, forklifts and other vehicles will successively switch to alternative energies.

As a manufacturer of power semiconductors, sensors and microcontrollers, which are needed to drive electrically powered trucks, Infineon itself is profiting from this trend. According to a study conducted by Boston Consulting in October 2019, the logistics industry will be electrified. It is estimated that by 2030, 35 percent of newly registered light trucks up to six tons, and 26 percent of heavy trucks over 15 tons will be equipped with alternative drives. Not surprisingly, Framo’s eTruck used in Regensburg is also equipped with components from Infineon. For example, microcontrollers control the drive, and regulate the management of the battery.

SOURCE: Infineon