French law enforcement agencies will soon be driving in the PEUGEOT 5008

The PEUGEOT 5008 has been chosen by the Ministry of the Interior as a reference vehicle for the French police and gendarmerie.

The specifications defined the willingness to equip the police forces with a vehicle of the highest level of performance and made in France.

At the end of the selection process, the services of the Ministry of the Interior placed an order for 1,263 PEUGEOT 5008s manufactured in Sochaux and Rennes. These vehicles will be converted at the PSA Group site in Poissy.

Until November 2022, the PEUGEOT 5008 is referenced on the batch of large SUVs for the Ministry of the Interior market.

The 1,263 vehicles ordered for the police and gendarmerie have a unique set-up:

Active Business PureTech 130 version

5 seats (the 2 possible additional seats are kept free to be able to include the electronic tools related to the performance of their duties)

Artense Grey for the police / Sulawesi Blue and Bullseye Blue for the national gendarmerie

Screen printing with the logos ‘POLICE’ and ‘GENDARMERIE NATIONALE’.

Specific layouts for each different function: light railings on the roof, etc….

The conversion will be carried out in the conversion workshop which is part of the PSA Group’s factory in Poissy with deliveries that have started and will run until the end of December.

SOURCE: PEUGEOT