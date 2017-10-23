Freightliner Trucks unveils the latest round of enhancements for the new Cascadia

For the second time in less than a month, Freightliner Trucks has announced upgrades to its revolutionary new Cascadia® model.

The newest enhancements include:

· Keyless entry that offers convenience and can improve safety. Besides buttons for locking and unlocking, this feature can roll down windows and, if equipped, test the bulbs on the truck’s exterior before you drive.

Each truck purchase includes two keyless entry transmitters that are paired at the plant, and one transmitter can be paired to multiple trucks for fleet owners.

· A new medical device power supply that’s designed to provide 8 to 10 hours of power for a typical Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) device, which helps people with breathing problems while sleeping.

The optional medical device power supply includes three main components: an Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) battery securely mounted under the bunk and vented externally; a 12v dedicated, labeled power outlet mounted on the front of the bunk, and a charge control isolator. The battery is automatically recharged from either the alternator or from shore power if so equipped.

AGM is a fine fiber glass mat that offers the benefits of a gelled mat but can withstand more wear and tear. The battery’s design holds the electrolyte in suspension, fueling higher efficiency when discharging and recharging.

“Part of what makes the new Cascadia best-in-class is that we are continually making improvements that benefit our customers,” said Kary Schaefer, general manager, marketing and strategy, Daimler Trucks North America. “Much of that focuses on safety and fuel economy of course, but we’re also making our product more productive and functional for the drivers. Each new feature is an important part of ensuring that every new Cascadia is a smart investment.”

Last month at the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) show, Freightliner announced the new Cascadia is now available in mid-roof cab configurations for regional overnight haulers and segments such as bulk haul and flat beds. That marked the latest upgrade for a truck that features: a service-friendly electronic vault (eVault), all LED-lit interior and exterior lights, an ergonomic dashboard and display screen designed for the driver, improved fuel economy compared to previous models and seamlessly integrated Detroit™ Connect and Detroit Assurance® 4.0 suite of connected service and safety systems to provide enhanced fleet management, increased uptime and improved safety.

Customers have already ordered more than 25,000 of the new Cascadia truck models, topping the combined number of orders for the first three years after the 2007 launch of the original Cascadia, which is the leading on-highway truck in North America.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.